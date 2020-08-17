CHAI Organizes Amazon Wish List for Schools

CHAI: Comprehensive Housing Assistance Inc., an agency of The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, organized a supply drive for local schools.

In the past, CHAI has had specific suppliers, but this wasn’t the case this year. Now more than ever, there was a need to help students get supplies, according to Larry Schugam, CHAI’s senior director of community.

The items will be sent to CHAI, which then distributes them to the schools, according to Schugam. Schools have individual methods of distribution from that point.

Recipient schools include Bedford Elementary, Cross Country Elementary/Middle, Fallstaff Elementary/Middle, Milbrook Elementary and Woodholme Elementary.

So far, CHAI already collected pens, pencils, erasers, composition books and looseleaf binders. Some more items they need include colored pens and markers.

“One of the items we hadn’t anticipated is mini white boards, because students will learn from home,” Schugam said.

To purchase items from the CHAI School Supplies Wish list, visit Bit.ly/chaisupply and click the Shop Charity Lists button. Log in to your Amazon Smile account or create an account for free. Then you can purchase items from the list and select CHAI as the shipping address.

Similar Posts: