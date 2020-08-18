On July 18, Joan Bogarad of Catonsville at 86. She is survived by children Sherry (Mitchell) Mankosa and Barry (Catherine) Bogarad; brother Dr. Howard (Diane) Silverman; and grandchildren Marcey Mankosa (Mat Trachok) and Sarah Mankosa. She was predeceased by husband Martin S. Bogarad and parents Faye and Bernard Silverman.
Contributions may be sent to CHANA Baltimore, 1325 Bedford Road, P.O. Box 15096, Baltimore, MD 21282-9998.
BOGARAD
