On July 18, Charlotte Eppel (née Sheptinsky) of Baltimore at 90. She was a devoted wife to the late Sidney Eppel. She is remembered by children Arlene (Paul) Bachman, Arnold (Robyn) Eppel and Marilyn Zunikoff (Ken Levine). She was grandmother to Rachael and Sam Silverblatt, Jordan and Lai Eppel, Kara Eppel, Daniel and Lauren Zunikoff, Shelby and Anthony Dubato, Marc Bachman and Jason Pachios. She is survived by great-grandchildren Seth Silverblatt, Jaxon Eppel and Claire Zunikoff.

Contributions may be sent to Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital.

