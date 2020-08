On July 25, the Hyman family announced that Joy Hyman of Pikesville passed away at her home in Baltimore at 92. She is survived by children Gary M. Hyman, Dr. Leslie G. Hyman and Dov (Linda) Hyman; sisters Phyllis Margolis (Daniel) DeCaussin and Harriet (late David) Finkelstein; grandchildren Adam (Rachel) Hyman, Daniel Hyman, Suzanne (David) Kagan, Jennifer Hyman (Ben Stauffer), Rebecca (Brad) Leader, Sherri Hyman and Joshua Harris Hyman; and great-grandchildren Alex Johnson, Camden and Nataleigh Hyman, Aurora and Selene Stauffer, Gemma and Spencer Leader and Felicity Kagan. She was predeceased by husband of 47 years Dr. Nathan B. Hyman and parents Harry and Hilda Goldberg.

Contributions may be sent to Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, hadassah.org/ways-to-give/, or Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, curealz.org.

