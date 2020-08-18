On July 26, Herbert Paul Jeffers of Baltimore at 91. He is survived by wife Myra Lee Jeffers (née Adesman); sons Michael (late Marcie) Jeffers and Brian (Ellensue Levinson) Jeffers; brother Alvin (Dale) Jeffers; and grandchildren Matthew Jeffers, Adam Jeffers and Alyssa Jeffers. He was predeceased by parents August and Mollie Jeffers.
Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Baltimore, Maryland 21031-8618 or Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.