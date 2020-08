On July 23, Ruth Senser (née Ageloff) of Baltimore at 90. She is survived by children Paula (Edward) Shevitz and Rabbi Leible (Elisheva) Morrison and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by parents Flora and Eli Ageloff.

Contributions may be sent to Lubavitch Youth Organization, 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11213 or Troy Chabad Center, 27 South Lake Avenue, Troy, NY 12180.

