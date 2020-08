On July 23, Shirley Ida (Balk) Snyder at 97. She is survived by children Sharon Marsha (Coleman) Reichlyn, Arlene Yehudas (Bruce) Snyder, Leslie Diane (David) Portney and Barbara Gail (Jack) Prince; sister Martha (Meier) Glasner; grandchildren Lauren (Travis) Hurley, Daniel (Elisa) Snyder, Jessica Portney, Ben Portney, Jeremy (Patty) Prince, Bryan Prince and Rachel Wendy Reichlyn; great-grandson Henry Jabari Hurley; cousin Ida Gulin; cousins once removed Joan (Stuart) Schoenfeld and Jeffrey (Corinne) Gulin; nephew Ira (Rita) Meier; and nieces Sherryl (David) Silberman and Susan (Steven) Trail. She was predeceased by husband Irvin Snyder; brother Martin Balk; parents Jacob and Rebecca (Jacobs) Balk; and sister-in-law Hannah (Snyder) Sober.

Contributions may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, 3723 Old Court Road, Ste. 205, Baltimore, Maryland 21208 or Johns Hopkins University, 3400 North Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218.

