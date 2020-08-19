Steve Stadd was born, raised and lived his whole life in Baltimore. He was the son of Irvin and Jeanette Stadd. He married Barbara Spitzer (Stadd) in 1966 and they recently celebrated their 54th anniversary. He is also survived by son Bruce (Karen) Stadd; daughter Cindy Stadd (Chad Orvis); sister Gail (Ray) Feldman; brother Barry (Renee) Stadd; and grandchildren Adam, Megan and Evan Stadd.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation, Gilchrist Hospice or Johns Hopkins Oncology Department. JTt

