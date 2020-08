Chris Gavin and Debbie Wolff are thrilled to announce the birth of their son Brooks Maddox Gavin, born July 9, 2020.

Brooks is named in loving memory of his maternal grandfather, Bruce Milton Wolff.

Thrilled grandparents are Shelley Wolff and the late Bruce Wolff of Pikesville, Maryland and Martin Gavin and Kathleen Quackenbush of Pasadena, Maryland.

