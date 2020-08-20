Jewish Lives Lost to the Coronavirus

Chabad.org is working on a project to record and recall every member of the Jewish community who has perished during this plague.

Yaakov Abayev ● Schneur Zalman Aber, 82, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Henri (Machlouf) Abergel, Paris , France ● Michel Abikzer, Morocco: Singer in Kinor David Maroc choir, ‘a sweet and generous man’ ● Mati Aboud, Deal, N.J. ● Shmuel Zev Abrahamowitz ● Avraham Shmuel Abramowitz, 100 ● Binyomin Abramowitz , 42, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Wolf Abramowitz , 100, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Sara Adest, 89, Long Island, N.Y. ● John Adler, Bristol, England: Descendant of Chassidic master who rediscovered Judaism at Chabad ● Moshe Ezra Adler ● Shlomo Adler , 73, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Semyon Borisovich Agirunov, 62, Moscow, Russia ● Boris Mikhailovich Aizenshtein, 85, Moscow, Russia ● Maryla Albin ● Nicholas Alexander, London, England ● Carol Allen, 81, Baltimore , Md. : Known for her love of theatre and long legal career ● Rochel Altein , 95, Brooklyn, N.Y. : Pioneering educator, activist and editor; An energetic leader and personal mentor to hundreds, she worked under the Rebbe’s guidance for decades ● Henry (Aharon) Amiel, Paris, France ● Elbrus Shimovich Amirgulov, 53, Moscow, Russia ● Dr. Ruimy Amram , Casablanca, Morocco ● Rabbi Refael Yitzchok Aranoff, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Mordi Arazi , Milan, Italy ● Rosa Arbel Sherman , 84, Jerusalem, Israel ● Rabbi Hyman (Herb) Arbesfeld , 88, Queens, N.Y. ● Chana Arellano ● Gavriel Aronov ● Richard Aronson, 94, Philadelphia, Pa. : Veteran and athlete, dedicated to his family ● Avraham Aroshas , 93, Be’er Sheva, Israel ● Beverly Artz, 72, Long Island, N.Y. : Honored her son’s memory by creating support group for those who had lost loved ones to addiction ● Marcus Ashkenazi, Mexico City, Mexico ● Rabbi Shmuel Ashkenazi, 98, Jerusalem, Israel: Legendary scholar and bibliographer who ‘bought a book every day’ ● Rabbi Uri Ashkenazi , 76, London, England ● Tamilla Avramovna Ashurova, 65, Moscow, Russia ● Rabbi Mordechai Assouoline , Sarcelles, France ● Chaim Oshri Asulin, 26, Bnei Brak, Israel ● Yosef Moshe Aufrichtig, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Moshe Yosef Augenstein ● Chaya Ausband, 96, Cleveland , Ohio : Founded a seminary, imbuing her students with a love for Torah and Judaism ● Tamaz Karlovich Avdeev , 65, Moscow, Russia ● Avi Aviner, 70, Teaneck, N.J. : Jewish communal leader in Tokyo X Julia and Danny Avrahami, 80, Israel ● Helene Aylon , 89, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Efry Levy Azizoff , 66, Milan, Italy ● Rabbi Meir Yisroel Azrylewitz , 60, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Daniel Azulay , 72, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil ● Esther Babad, 84, N.J. : Survived as a child in Siberia to become respected scientist and patent holder ● Pazit Babiyan , 50’s, Rishon LeZion, Israel ● Yehuda (Yuda) Backer , Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Tovah Bain ● Irwin and Theodora Balaban, 87, 88, Woodbury, N.Y. : Couple devoted to each other and their heritage, passed weeks apart ● Eliyohu Meir Ballabon , 70, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Yaakov Yehuda Bam, 5 5, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Yitzchok Banash , 52, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Tova Bane ● Irving Barash, 93, N.Y., N.Y. : Engaging and involved history teacher, with a passion for culture ● Chaya Barber: Kind and modest, made everyone feel comfortable ● Rachel Barber ● Shaindel Barros ● Rabbi Eliyahu Bashki-Doron , 79, Jerusalem, Israel: Former Chief Rabbi of Israel; Remembered as a wise scholar and ‘man of the people’ ● Serafima Abramovna Basina , Moscow, Russia ● Mayer Baum: Holocaust survivor who never missed a day of tefillin ● Yisroel Moshe Baum , 60, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Bea Bauman ● Jake Bauman: “Everybody’s Uncle Jake’, who wore his suffering with a smile ● Ronald David Bayfield , 95, London , England ● Rabbi Tuvyah Bayles , 84, Lakewood, N.J. ● Carolyn Becker, 83, Long Island, N.Y. : Consummate mother and doting grandmother ● Ira Beer, 82, Oceanside, N.Y. : Retired from business to focus on his true passion of Torah study, completing the Talmud twice ● David Behrbom , 47, N.Y., N.Y. ● Yaakov Shlomo Beigelson , 93, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Yerachmiel Beiles , 52, Chicago, Ill. ● Rabbi Gedalya Belz, 84, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Michel Ben Ibgi, Casablanca, Morroco ● Mordechai Ben Michael , 92, Jerusalem, Israel ● Rabbi Saadia Ben-Chiyun , 75, Marseille, France ● Michel Benibgui, Morocco ● Yamine Benlolo, Morocco ● Simcha Benshai, 75, Tel Aviv , Israel ● David Chai Yisrael Guy Bens himon, Sarcelles, France ● Rabbi Yosef Yerucham Bensinger, 70s, North Miami Beach, Fla. ● Ruben Bercovich , 59, Resistencia, Chaco Province, Argentina ● Dovid Berg , 50s, Lakewood, N.J. ● Beirish Berger , 80, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Doris S. Berger, 94, Philadelphia, Pa. ● Eliezer (Lazer) Berger ● Maurice Berger , 63, N.Y., N.Y. ● Rabbi Meir Berger ● Moishe Berger, West Hempstead, N.Y. ● Betty Berglas, Montreal, Canada ● Marilyn Berkovits ● Moshe Berkowitz , 98, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Yitzchok Berkowitz, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Yosef Chaim Berkowitz , 77, Bnei Brak, Israel ● Rabbi Yaakov Be rliner , 54, Lakewood, N.J. ● Lev Benyaminovich Berman, 90, Moscow, Russia ● Susan Berman Levine, 79, Queens, N.Y. ● Beryl Bernay , 94, N.Y., N.Y. ● Nosson Gavriel Berney ● Rabbi Chaim Yosef Berniker , Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Selma Berry ● Betzalel Bertram , 70, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Jacqueline Lucille Biber, 89, Des Moines , Iowa ● Grigory Abramovich Binyaminov , 58, Moscow, Russia ● Shmuel Birlyant, 76, Monsey, N.Y. ● Ruchama Biton, Netanya, Israel ● Raphael Bitton, Paris , France ● Shira Blackstein , 59, Lakewood, N.J. ● Felice (Rochel) Blau , Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Hyla Bleich ● Boruch Yaakov Block, 62, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Esra Block, 49, Manchester, England ● Cecil Bloom, 93, Le eds, England ● Bentzion Blum, 66, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Efraim Nachman Blum, 41, Jerusalem, Israel ● Mark Blum, 69, N.Y., N.Y. ● Rabbi Matis Blum , 60s, Queens , N.Y. ● Rabbi Zishe Blum , 80s, Queens, N.Y. ● Rabbi Elish Bochner , 65, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● A.S. Boekdrukke, 79, Amsterdam, Netherlands ● Rabbi Yosef Bokchin , 70, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Dr. Itshak Bokobza , 70, Paris, France ● Leona Bomzer ● Esta Book ● Yossi Borenstein , 73, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Esfir Girshevna Borina , 99, Moscow, Russia ● Marcel Botbol , 75, Morocco ● Eli Botknecht , 60, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Chaim Alter Brach ● Eliyahu Chaim Brach , 72, Brooklyn , N.Y. ● Golda Brach, 94, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Elizabeth Brasalvski, Bnei Brak, Israel ● Dovid Leib Braun ● Rabbi Wolf (Volf) Braun, 70, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Zev Braun ● Rabbi Moshe Avraham Braverman, 86, Bnei Brak, Israel: Talmudic scholar who served on board of Jewish newspaper ● Raymond Brenner, 89, Chicago, Ill. ● Rabbi Avraham Levi Bressler , 58, Lakewood, N.J. ● Liba Leah (Lillian) Brevda ● Aaron Brisman ● Yaakov Brochardt, 59 ● Libby Brody ● Ahuva Broner ● Siman and Mary Bronshtyn , 90, 83, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Menachem Bronstein, 72, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Avraham Aaron Brook , 74, Lakewood, N.J. ● Carole Bro okins, 76, N.Y., N.Y. ● Gila Brownstein, Brooklyn, N.Y. : Valiantly fought health battles right till the end ● Shelley Brownstein ● Rabbi Dr. Shalom Buchbinder ● Aidel Buchinger, 99, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Esther Buchwald ● Doreatha Buschell, 82, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Dr. Irving Buterman, N.Y., N.Y. ● Rabbi Yechiel Buzguzlo, Israel ● Rabbi Shlomo Cabessa, Monsey, N.Y. ● Natalie Caplin, 98, Chicago, Ill. ● Irving Carter , 76, London, England ● Immanuel Chanukah , 84, Copenhagen, Denmark ● Eric Chasanoff, 69, N.Y., N.Y. ● Rabbi Mottel Chein , 81, Brooklyn, N.Y. : Chassidic mentor and community activist; A printer by trade, and a lover of G-d and the Jewish people by inclination ● Stanley Chera , 77, N.Y./ Deal, N.Y . / N.J. ● Marina Danilovna Chertova, Moscow, Russia ● Louis Shaul Chouraqui , 78, Nice, France ● Levi Cieselski ● Steven Cizma ● Rabbi Mordechai Leib Cofnas, 76, Liverpool, England ● Aharon Roni Cohen, Sao Paulo, Brazil ● Rabbi Avraham Cohen, 81, Israel ● Avraham Nissim Cohen, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Avrohom Yitzchok Cohen , 55, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● David Azar Cohen ● Ely Robert Cohen , 88, N.Y., N.Y. ● Evelyne Cohen, 93, Paris, France ● Hal Stuart Cohen , 54, New York, N.Y. ● Ikey Cohen ● Jerry Cohen, Paris, France ● Meryl Cohen, 84, Somerville, N.Y. ● Meyer Cohen ● Rabbi Mikhael Cohen , 58, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Pearl Cohen ● Raymond (Shmuel Ber) Cohen, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Romi Cohen , 91, Staten Island, N.Y. ● Sarah Gittel Cohen, Lakewood, N.J. ● Shalom Cohen ● Stanley Cohen, 86, Chevy Chase, Md. : A journalist and devoted public servant for over four decades ● Stu Cohen, 66, N.J. ● Stuart Cohen , 73, New York, N.Y. ● Yekusiel Yehuda Zalman Cohen, Bnei Brak , Israel: Well known adherent of the Viznitz dynasty ● Loretta Coleman, 85, N.Y., N.Y. ● Harvey Colton ● Rabbi Nachum Cooper , 58, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Yosef Tzvi (Yossel) Czapnik , 70, Lakewood, N.J. ● Yosef Dachuch, 80, Bnei Brak, Israel: Much-loved teacher who ‘never got angry’ ● Rabbi Binyomin Dahan, Israel ● Rabbi Chaim Yechezk el Shraga Dahan , 56, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Mazal Dalal , 53, Beit Shemesh, Israel ● Dr. Sol (Zalman) Dan, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Elimelech Danierov ● Yulianna Borisovna Danilova , 48, Moscow, Russia ● Yaakov Darfman, 63, Moscow, Russia ● Gladys (Gabi) Davis, West Bloomfield, Mich. ● Reah Davis ● Shoshana Davis, 35, Parks Ridge, N.J. ● Moshe Dayan, Israel ● Justice Noach Dear , 66, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Lea Deutsch ● Rivka Yoecheved (Rifky) Deutsch , 52, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Zev Matisyahu Deutsch , 92, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Jack Diamond ● Yvette Diamond ● Rabbi Nachum Dick , 85, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Feigie (Fay) Dicker, 88, Lakewood, N.J. ● Shmuel Dietel ● Uri Digmi Daniel, Tel Aviv, Israel ● Rabbi Chaim Menashe Diltitzki, 62, Israel ● Chaim Menashe Diltitzky, Israel ● Marcelle Diner ● Alvin Donald, 92, Randallstown, Md. ● Mendel Drizin , 83, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Yitzchak Dror ● Rabbi Ozer Drori, 67, Bnei Brak, Israel: Tremendous scholar and author who ran free-loan society ● Rabbi Shalom Drori, Bnei Brak, Israel ● Lester Eckman ● Meir Eckstein , 62, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Michael Edelman , 72, N.Y., N.Y. ● Dalia Edelsborg , 76, Ramat Gan, Israel ● Rosa Efrati, Rome, Italy ● Saadya Ehrenpreis, 35, Brooklyn: He didn’t let his special needs define him, loved his studies ● Joni Eichenbaum Berry, 89, Los Angeles , Calif. ● Chana Feige Eichler, 79, Jersu alem, Israel ● Rabbi Yaakov Yitzchok Eichorn , 98, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Sholom Eidelman , 83, Casablanca, Morocco: Served Moroccan Jewry for more than 60 Years; Devoted educator was among the longest-serving Chabad emissaries in the world ● Rabbi Yechezkel Sharaga Eidlis ● Rabbi Avraham Eliyahu Einhorn, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Ernest Einzig, 97, N.Y., N.Y. ● Jacques (Yaakov) Elbase, Paris, France ● Avraham Gedalya Elbaum, 98 ● Avrohom Gedalya Elbaum ● Mazal Elbaz, 52, Jerusalem, Israel ● Simy Simcha Elhadad , 83, Paris, France ● Leonid Khlivnovich Elif , 84, Moscow, Russia ● Meir Mishka Elyashkov , 64, Antwerp, Belgium ● Michael Engel ● Rabbi Yeshaya Englard , 66, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Richard Erlichman, 88, Philadelphia, Pa. ● Stanley Esofsky , 88, Gatehead, England ● Mordechai Esulin ● Yakkov Ettinger ● Aryeh Even , 88, Jerusalem, Israel ● Shlomo Ezagui , London, England ● Viviane Ezeir ● Hinda Faivelson , Monsey, N.Y. ● Chaim Yehuda Aryeh Falik ● Jack Farber, 73, The Bronx, N.Y. ● Shaul Farhi , 73, Haifa, Israel ● Rabbi Dovid Farkash, 71, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Esther Fasten, 97 ● Rabbi Boruch Hersh Feder , 73, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Basha Silka Feffer, 88, Seagate, N.Y. ● Shmuel Zanvil Feigenbaum ● Linda Feiler ● Norman Feinberg , 89, Wesch ester, N.Y. ● Joseph Feingold , 97, The Bronx, N.Y. ● Lilly Feit, N.J. ● Sandra Feld ● Fraida Feldman, 97, London, England ● Harvey and Margit Feldman, 91, 90, Somerset , N.J. ● Judith Feldman ● Margit Feldman, 90, Bridgewater, N.J. ● Dr . Mark Feldman , 77, Lakewood, N.J. ● Paul (Pesach) Feldman ● Bradley Feldstein , 68, Washington, Wash. ● Donald Feldstein, 88, Riverdale, N.Y. ● Rabbi Zalman Hillel Fendel , 61, Lakewood , N.J. ● Rabbi Michel Tzvi Fettman , 39, Lakewood, N.J. ● Sarah Feuerwerker, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Alan Finder , 72, Ridgewood, N.J. ● Albert Fine, 95, N.Y., N.Y. ● Eli Fink ● Andrea Finzi, Milan, Italy ● Moshe Fischof ● Ruthie Fishbein ● David Fisher ● Naftali Fishman , 76, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Miriam (Huguette) Fitoussi Nevat, Nice, France ● Georgy Zakharovich Fizitsky, Moscow, Russia ● Martin Flazebaum, 88, Staten Island, N.Y. ● Sidney Fleischer, 102, Boston, Mass. : Born during the 1918 Flu Epidemic, devoted his life to his country and civil rights ● Rabbi Avraham Chaim Fleishman, 65, Monsey, N.Y. ● Mazal Flikenstein , 85, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Giuseppe Foà, Rome, Italy ● Yisroel (Izzy) Fogel, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Yochanan Follman , 84, Lakewood, N.J. ● Sidney Forman, 95, Boston, Mass. : Loved to sing and wrote an origial musical, married for 73 years ● Jeffrey David Fox ● Mar tin Fox, 95, Greater MetroWest, N.J. ● Avraham Frankel ● Yehuda Frankel ● Yaakov Shmuel Freilach , 66, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Arthur B. Freiman, 68, Teaneck , N.J. ● Rabbi Avraham Yehoshua Freund ● Yitzchok Chaim Freund ● Rabbi Shlomo Zev Fried ● Adam (Yitz) Friedman , 75, N.Y., N.Y. ● Aliza Friedman, 80, Bnei Brak, Israel ● Rabbi Alter Avraham Simcha Friedman , 64, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Avraham Friedman, 77, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Avrohom Friedman ● Eda Friedman ● Eve Friedman, Five Towns, N.Y. ● Freida Friedman, 94, N.Y., N.Y. ● Gitty Friedman ● Hersh Meilech Friedman, 77 ● Malka (Maxine) Friedman ● Sosya Reizel Friedman, 64, Queens , N.Y. ● Yehoshua Friedman ● Rabbi Yisroel Friedman , 84, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Yitzchak Friedman ● Yitzchok Friedman ● Zvi Hershl Friedman ● Lipa Friedrich , 39, N.Y., N.Y. ● Menachem Mendel Fugatch, 29, Mazkeret Batya, Israel ● Elizabeth Fulop, 95, N.J. ● Sara Rivka Fulop, 69, Kiryas Joel, N.Y. ● Sara Rivka Fulop ● Salomon Gabbay, Morocco ● David Galente, 94, Buenos Aires, Argentina ● M.A.S. Gans, 72, Amsterdam, Netherlands ● Chaim Meir Gantz ● Allen Garfield, 80, Los Angeles, Calif. ● Doniel Garfinkel, 46, N.Y., N.Y. ● Donny Garfinkel ● Efraim Garfinkel, 66, N.Y., N.Y. ● Ephraim Garfinkel ● Gruna Faiga Garfinkel ● Lenora Garfinkel, 89, N.Y., N.Y. ● Lenora Garfinkel ● Yigal Garma, Israel ● Stanley Gartenstein ● Elya Gelbardt , 97, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Yitz chok Uziel Gelbman, 39, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Boruch Aharon Gelfand , 87, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Naftali Gelman, Montreal, Canada ● Rochelle Gemal ● Mark Lowell Gerstein, 71, Skokie, Ill. ● Yaakov Getz, 97, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● God Botuilovich Gililov , 68, Moscow, Russia ● Henry Ginsburg ● Peter Gitzis, N.Y., N.Y. ● Dorothy Glass, 86, Johannesburg, South Africa ● Sylvia Glenn, 98, Nashua, N.H. ● Menachem Mendel Glick, 69 ● Ruth Glosser, 97, Los Angeles, Calif. ● Chaya Sarah Gluck, 94, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rachel Gluck ● Chaim Goldberg, 106, Vladivostok, Russia ● Malka Goldberg ● Stanley Goldberg, 89, Fairlawn , N.J. ● Yaakov Mordechai Goldberg , 87, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Shlome Goldberger, 99, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Frances Goldin, 95, N.Y. ● Bruce Goldman, 86, N.Y., N.Y. ● Michael Goldmeier, 72, London, England ● Rabbi Pinchos Tzvi Elimelech Goldminzer, New Square, N.Y. ● Jonah Goldschmidt ● Rabbi Yehoshua Goldschmidt, 71, Jerusalem, Israel ● Rabbi Moshe Goldshevsky , 46, London, England ● Abe Goldstein , 101, Queens, N.Y. ● Alice Goldstein, 102, Worcester, Mass. ● Prof. Harvey Goldstein, 80, London, England ● Mordechai Goldstein, 68, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Yitzchok Goldstone ● Grigory Borisovich Golfeld, 66, Moscow, Russia ● Yitzchok (Irving) Golombeck ● Bobbie Gomer, 79, Philadelphia, Pa. ● Roy Gomer, 83, Philadelphia, Pa. ● Leonid Borukhovich Goodis , 85, Moscow, Russia ● Rabbi Avrohom Eliezer Gordon , Monsey, N.Y. ● Chana Tzivia Gordon, 90 ● Earl Lowell Gordon, 87, Sarasota, Fl a. ● Susan Gordon, 77, S. Rosa, Calif. ● Rivky Gottlieb , 44, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Zelig Gottlieb , 71, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Shulem Graidy, 67, Monsey, N.Y. ● Rabbi Moshe (Moshie) Green , 86, Monsey, N.Y. ● Rabbi Avraham Greenberg , 72, Bnei Brak, Israel ● Mayer Greenberg ● Shoshana Chaya Greenberg ● Rabbi Yaakov Greenberg ● Chaim Ber Greenfeld, 85, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Yenta Frumit Greenfeld, 94, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Dave Greenfield , 71, England ● Tziporah Greenfield, 69, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Moshe Greenwald ● Natan Menachem Greenwald, 75, Zurich , Switzerland ● Shoshana Greenwald, 78 ● Yaakov Yechiel Greenwald, 66, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Zev Volf (Velvel) Greenwald, 84, Jerusalem, Israel ● Estelle Greenwald Kestenbaum , 91, Leonia , N.J. ● Alexis Gregory , 83, N.Y., N.Y. ● Gitty Grob ● Avraham Grohman, 85, London, England ● Rabbi Yehuda Leib Groner , 88, Brooklyn, N.Y. : Aided the Rebbe for more than four decades; Sought to ease the Rebbe’s burden and facilitate his work however possible ● Mechel Gross ● Norman Gross ● Rabbi Shimon Yoel Gross, 40, Jerusalem, Israel ● Rabbi Yechiel (Michel) Shraga Gross, 66, Seagate, N.Y. ● Gloria Grossman ● Yosef Yitzchok Grossman , 65, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Hershel Gruber, Jerusalem, Israel ● Chaim Mordechai (Mutty) Gruen ● Harry Gruen ● Sari Gruenzweig ● Rabbi Yisroel C haim Yehuda Grumer, 87, Cleveland, Ohio ● Zachary Grumet ● Shimon Grunbaum ● Goldie Grunberger ● Tzippy Grunfeld ● Rabbi Moshe Grunwald , 93, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Menachem Mendel Guberman ● Rabbi Moshe Yehuda Gubitch , 94, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Mordechai Gurary , 84, Brooklyn, N.Y. : Congregational leader and torah scholar; His classes in Talmud and Chassidic Philosophy were attended by all ages ● Shalom Gurewicz, 56, Pomona, N.Y. ● Michoel Gurewitz, 73, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Mordechai Mendel Gutman , 55, Brooklyn, N.J. ● Reuben Gutoff , 93, N.Y., N.Y. ● Chavie Guttman, Manchester, England ● Bentzion Eliezer Hackner , 81, London , England ● Tziporah Hadjadj, Yerres, France ● Calvin Haims ● Shlomo (Moni) Halabi, Bnei Brak , Israel ● Sanz-Klausenburg Rebbetzin Chaya Nechama Halberstam , 96, Israel ● Rabbi Mordechai Zev (Zevi) Halberstam , 42, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Usher Halberstam , 86, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Lazer Halbrecht , 31, Monsey, N.Y. ● Rabbi Zvi Halevi, 65, Bnei Brak, Israel: Devoted his heart and soul to Sadigura Chassidic community ● Rabbi Nachman Dov Haller , 70, Bnei Brak, Israel ● Aron Halpern , 92, Hollywood, Fla. ● Ethel Hamburger, 92, Philadelphia, Pa. ● Rabbi Masoud Hamou , 72, Paris, France ● Dr. Fred Phil ip Handler, 95, S. Louis, Mo. ● Wynn Handman , 97, N.Y., N.Y. ● Faani Harafi-Assayag, Lod, Israel ● Rabbi Moshe Shaul Harfenes, 70, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Zissy Hasenfeld ● Nechama Hass , 46, Lakewood, N.J. ● Baruch Haviv , 82, N.Y., N.Y. ● Rabbi Asher Yehuda Heber, 81, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Yeshaya Heber, 55, Jerusalem , Israel ● Rabbi Yaakov Michel Heilbrunn, 64, Bnei Brak, Israel: Prominent member of local Satmar community ● Rabbi Moshe Heller ● William Helmreich , 74, N.Y., N.Y. ● Juda (Yidel) Herbst ● David Herman ● Shimon Herman ● Rabbi Meshulem Isser Hershko ● Rabbi Moshe Aryeh Hershkowitz, 74, Monsey, N.Y. ● Rudya Hershkowitz, 68, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Chana Leah Hershler, Jerusalem, Israel ● Mordechai Hertz, 73, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Enrique Mugica Herzog, 88, Madrid, Spain ● Rabbi Shmuel Binyomin Herzog, 68, Lakewood, N.J. ● Moshe Hillel , 76, Yehud, Israel ● Chaya Breindel Hiller, 92, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Dr. Harvey Hirsch, 68, Lakewood, N.J. ● Rabbi Yosef Hirsch , 92, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Robert J. (Bob) Hirschhaut, 90, Springfield, Mass. ● Shmuel Hoch ● Yochanon Hochauser, 43, London, England ● Dolly Hodara, Milan, Italy ● Rabbi Tzvi Elimelech Hoenig, 48 ● Handil Sara Hofman, 70, London, England ● Rabbi Moshe and Miriam Homnick , 88, 82, Lakewood, N.J. ● Arlene Horowitz, 78, Philadelphia, Pa. ● Arlene M. Horowitz, 78, Wynnewood, Okla. ● Rabbi Avraham Yitzchok Horowitz, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Edward Horowitz, 81, Ph iladelphia, Pa. ● Rabbi Shmuel Horowitz , 91, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Yisroel Horowitz , 72, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Lazer Hucheizer, 90, London, England ● Herschel Huld , 77, Monsey, N.Y. ● Alan Hurwitz , 79, Detroit, Mich. ● Rabbi Chaim Hyman, Rochester, N.Y. ● Rabbi Gavriel Iflach, 75, Paris, France ● Eliyahu (Ilya) Ilyavev, 73, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Michael Ismach ● Bernard Israel, 90, Highland Park, N.J. ● Rabbi Jacob Israel, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Asher Anshil Issac , Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Reeva Issacs, 95, Princeton, N.J. : Immersed in Jewish culture and passionate social justice advocate ● Alla Vladimirovna Issaeva , Moscow, Russia ● Polya Shamailovna Istakharova , 81, Moscow, Russia ● Rabbi Tzvi Dov Itkowitz, 73, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Hirschel Itzinger ● Irving Jabitsky ● Rabbi Yosef Ezriel Jacobowitz, 72, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Dovid Meyer Jacobs ● Rabbi Yehuda Jacobs, 85, Lakewood, N.J. : Beloved mentor of thousands ● Shloimy Jacobson, 33, Brooklyn , N.Y. ● Ethel Jacobson Hamburger, 92, Elkins Park, Pa. ● Rabbi Yehoshua Jacobwitz , 102, 97, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Shalom Jaradi ● Rabbi Dovid Jemal , 70, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Gada Tuva (Toiba) Jungreis , 67, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Yonason Binyomin Jungreis , 80s, Brooklyn , N.Y. ● Shalom Kahalani ● Betzalel Kahan , 90, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Avraham Moshe Kahana ● Rabbi Tzvi Elimelech Kahana ● Rab bi Chaim Osher Kahanov, 96, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Philip Kahn , 100, Long Island, N.Y. ● Hinda Kaisman ● Rabbi Yosef Kalish , 63, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Malka Kalmanowitz , 94, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Esther Kanelsky-Munter, 79 ● Rabbi Yosef Meir Kantor , Monsey, N.Y. ● Deborah Kantor Price-Nagler , Newton, Mass. ● Alan Kaplan , 69, Coral Springs, Fla. ● Susana Kaplan, Barcelona, Spain ● Rabbi Yitzchok Kaplinsky , 83, Queens, N.Y. ● Rabbi Avraham Yitzchak Karmel ● Rivka Karp , 90, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Lea Karpf ● Alby Kass, 89, Santa Rose, Calif. ● Freida Odette Kassab ● Gladys Kassin ● Rabbi Avraham Yaakov Katz, 73, Linden, N.J. ● Faygele (Anye) Katz ● Gregory Katz, 67, London, England ● Leah Katz ● Rabbi Leibel Katz , 77, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Motty Katz , Lakewood, N.J. ● Reuven Katz , San Paulo, Brazil ● Yisroel Katz ● Sara Kaufman ● Rabbi Yaakov (Yankel) Kaufman , 71, Gateshead, England ● Stephen Kay, Beziers, France ● Irvin Kean, 95, Sarasota, Fla. ● Fradel Keller, London, England ● Chana Kenig , Shikun Chabad, Israel ● Malka Keva , 67, Bat Yam, Israel ● Henri Kichka, 94, Brussels, Belgium ● Chaim Kiffel ● Lewis Kirsch, 57, Morgansville, N.J. ● Norma Kirschner ● Sheila Kirschner, 90, N.Y. ● Marica Klapper, Brooklyn, N.Y. : Beloved mother who passed away after battling prior health concerns ● Mordechai Klapper, 35, Brooklyn, N.Y. : Perpetually happy son and brother ● Aharon Dov Klaristenfeld, 92, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Melva Klebanoff, 95, Langhorne , Pa. ● Alex Klein, 70, N.Y., N.Y. ● Rabbi Avrohom Klein, 94, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Leah Klein, 92, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Miriam Klein ● Moshe Shmiel Klein , 69, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Nochum Klein, 70s, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Ruchel Klein, 91, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Sara Klein ● Suri Klein ● Surie Klein ● Tzila Klein , 67, Haifa, Israel ● Yechezkel Klein, 83, Monsey, N.Y. ● Rabbi Yisroel D ovid Klein , N.Y., N.Y. ● Yosef Tzvi Klein , 50, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Charles Kleinberg , 71, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rivka Kleinberg, 81 ● Rabbi Aron Hersh Kleinman , 60, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Gerald (Yaakov Yoel) Kleinman, London, England ● Sarah Mindel Knopfler, 83 ● Rabbi Chaim Yeshaya Koenig ● Rabbi Shlomo Tzvi Koenig , 75, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Sophie Koenig ● Yosef Chaim Koenigsberg, 70, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Klara Lvovna Kogan, 81, Moscow, Russia ● Rabbi Eliezer Kohanim, 82, Bnei Brak, Israel: Successful businessman who lived modestly, established yeshivahs to bring fellow Jews closer to Torah ● Yankel Kohen ● Rabbi Aharon Kohn , 69, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Berl Kohn, 95, Br ooklyn, N.Y. ● Phyllis Kohn ● Rabbi Yisroel Yaakov Kohn , 68, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Yoel Kohn, 39, Kiryas Joel, N.Y. Israel ● Rabbi Yaakov Kolodetsky, Israel ● Rabbi Chaim Tzvi Konikov , 58, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Lee Konitz, 92 ● Leon Konitz, 92, N.Y., N.Y. ● Eve Konrad Hawkins , 90, N.Y., N.Y. ● Rabbi Motty Kopman , 34, Buffalo, N.Y. : Faced cancer, COVID and death with invincible joy; Jerusalem native inspired many in Buffalo, N.Y. area ● Rabbi Yisroel Aharon Kopschitz, 89, Jerusalem ● Faiga Korenblit , 96, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Gedalia Korf , 90, Brooklyn, N.Y. : Soviet Jewry activist ‘said little, did much’ ; A leader of Chabad’s Lishkas Ezras Achim for decade s ● Rabbi Yanky (Aharon Yaakov) Korf, 62, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Bertram Wallace Korn, 64, Philadelphia, Pa. ● Goldy Korn ● Dina Koth, 93, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rivka Kotlyarevskaya, 92, Brooklyn, N.Y. : Matriarch of Crown Heights family ● Shmuel Kowalsky, N.Y., N.Y. ● Lee Kozol, 87, Boston, Mass. : Distinguished legal career spanning six decades, appeared in high profile cases ● Rabbi Neil Kraft, 69, London, England ● Sandra Krakow, 69, Wakefield, Mass. ● Marcia Krammer ● Rabbi Avraham Yechiel Kraus , 67, Montreal, Canada ● Elimelech Krauss, Bnei Brak, Israel ● Devorah Krausz, 91, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Nila Kravetz , 89, Beer Sheva, Israel ● Chana Kreitman ● Rivka Kreitman ● Neil Krieger, 78, Boston, Mass. : Biochemist who actively fought racism and discrimination ● Rabbi Shmuel Krimlovsky , 78, Bnei Brak, Israel: Longtime educator who appeared in films aimed at Jewish youth ● Roza Krochmalnek , 92, Berlin, Germany ● Reuven (Randy) Krumbein, 48, Fort Worth, Texas ● Evelyn Krupnick ● Malka Krystal ● Elisheva Kugielsky ● Rafael Kugielsky, 90, Buenos Aires, Argentina: Established Agudath Israel in Argentina, community servant and newspaper owner ● Dr. Yerachmiel Kugielsky, Argentina ● Isiah Kuperstein, 70, Ind.polis, Ind. ● Bentzion Kuperstock , 63, Jerusalem ● Joel Kupperman, 83 ● Freida Milka Kuptchik, 67, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rochel (Shelly) Kurland ● Refael Chaim Yeshaya Labowitz ● Maurice Laffer, 80, Johannesburg, South Africa ● Elkhan Iosifovitch Lalaev, 60, Moscow, Russia ● Mindella (Mindy) Lamm , 88, Brooklyn, N.Y. X Dr. Eli Landau , 63, Queens, N.Y. ● Rabbi Ephraim Landau ● Shmuel Landau , 90, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Nachum Langsner ● Robert Lappin , 98, Boston, Mass. ● Yaakov Lasri, Paris ● Chaim Laufer, 62, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Yosef Yida Lazar ● Margueritte (Margalit) Lazimi, Paris, France ● Yitzchok Lebowitz ● Chana Lederer, 71, Monsey, N.Y. ● Leibel Lederman, 70, Seagate, N.Y. ● James Leek, 75, London, England ● Rachel Lehman ● Ephraim Lehr, 72, Aventura, Fla. : Passionate about physical and mental health, beloved synagogue ‘Candy Man’ ● Shloimy Leibel ● Rabbi Yechiel Leibowitz , 79, Monsey, N.Y. ● Fradel Leifer, 93, Brooklyn, N.Y. : Sister of Tosh Rebbe ● Moshe Tzvi Leifer ● Shaya Lei tman, 70, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Tzvi Abba Lerman, 87, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Shmuel Yechiel Lerner, 96 ● Rabbi Dovid Lev, 87, Ashdod, Israel: Chassidic engineer, builder of homes and synagogues ● Rabbi Avrohom Levin ● Benjamin Levin, 93, Westchester, N.Y. ● Cynthia Levin, Johannesburg, South Africa ● Eliot Levin, 73, Sandwich, Mass. ● Prof. Solly Levin, Johannesburg, South Africa ● Rabbi Yoel Levin, Bnei Brak, Israel ● Anna Levine, 91, Little Neck, N.Y. ● Gennady Ruvimovich Levinson , 80, Moscow, Russia ● Vladimir Chaskelevich Levinson, 80, Moscow, Russia ● Paula Levitan ● Rabbi Don Yoel Levy , 72, Brooklyn, N.Y. : International leader in kosher supervision; Head of OK Kosher was universally respected for principles and scholarship ● Sorah Rifka (Ruth) Levy ● Suzy Levy, 66, Tel Aviv, Israel ● Thelma Levy , 95, Brooklyn, N.Y. : Behind-the-scenes force in kosher supervision; Wife and mother of OK Kosher leaders worked with Soviet underground ● Yoely Levy ● Rabbi Yosef Levy, Bnei Brak, Israel ● Elaine B. Liberman, 93, Milwaukee, Wis. ● Esther Liebb, Lakewood, N.J. ● Claire (Chaya Gittel) Lieberman , 88, Lakewood, N.J. ● Rabbi Sholom Lifchetz ● Rivkah Lifshitz, 92, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Lipa Lipkowitz, 50 ● Jerome Lipnick, 76, Houston, Texas ● Sara Lisouer ● Sara (Sura) Lissauer, 97 ● Sarah Lisser, 96, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Avraham Yaakov Littman , 71, Monsey, N.Y. ● Ilya Grigoryevich Livshits, 68, Moscow, Russia ● Meir Lobinstein ● Rabbi Chaim Loeffler, 74, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Menachem Loefler , 63, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Yaakov Aharon Lord ● Barbara Loreck, 90, Baltimore, Md. : Recovered from a stroke at 39 to return to teaching career and earning a master’s in education ● Steven Love ● Martin Lovett , 93, London, England ● Rochel Nechama Lowenthal ● Judith Lowin , 76, Riverdale, N.Y. ● Shlomie Lowinger ● Rabbi Binyomin Lubin ● Lev Abramovich Lvov , Moscow, Russia ● Elina Elizaveta Lvovna, Moscow, Russia ● Avraham Shlomo MacConnell, 72, Philadelphia, Pa. ● Lily Madeb ● Pnina Madmon Spiegel, Herzliya, Israel ● Rabbi Lawrence Nash (Larry) Mahrer, 88, Egg Harbour Township, N.J. ● Efraim Dovber Majeski, 74, Brooklyn, N.Y. : Torah scholar who always had time for family ● Rabbi Aharon Daniel Malach , 60, Kiryas Joel, N.Y. ● Sam Malbin, 86, Johannesburg, South Africa ● Leah Malka, 91, Bnei Brak, Israel: Matraich of family devoted to study of Tamud and Sephradic tradition ● Robert Maller, 74, Brooklyn, N.Y. : A beloved Spanish teacher who passionate about his fath ● Hennie Mandelbaum, Lakewood, N.J. ● Judy Mandelbaum, N.J. ● Riva Shlemovna Mandelman, 85, Moscow, Russia ● Bill Mantell, 68, Brooklyn, N.Y. : Selfless’ pharmacist and loving father, uncle ● Rabbi Velvel Marasow, 84, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Mordechai Marcus , 78, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Yakov Yusufovich Mardakhaev , 69, Moscow, Russia ● Rabbi Mendel Margulies , 65, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Shlomo Markowitz ● Dr. Jay Marlin, 78, Mass. ● Reuven Maroth, 68, Hackensack, N.J. ● Irsil Natanovich Mashiakiev, 62, Moscow, Russia ● Elias Masri, 91, N.Y., N.Y. ● Harvey Mathason, 79, Philadelphia, Pa. ● Miriam Mayer ● William Bill McCaulley ● Zinaida Anatolevna Medinskaya , 79, Moscow, Russia ● Isidore Mehl ● Yossi Mehler ● Evelyn Meier, River Vale, N.J. ● Gershon Meir , 90, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Tzipora Meir, Israel ● Rabbi Yehuda Michoel Meisels , 80s, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Tzvi Hersh Meislish, 80, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Chaim Shia Heshil Meizels, 49, Monsey, N.Y. ● Rabbi Yaakov Meizlish, 86, Bnei Brak, Israel ● Yaakov Meltzer , 60, Queens, N.Y. ● Elazar Mordechai Mencer ● Rabbi Yaakov Elazar Mendelowitz , 53, Kiryas Joel, N.Y. ● Rabbi Moshe Mendel Mendlowitz, 77, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Yaakov Mendlowitz, Lakewood, N.J. ● Efrahim Kopel Meniuk, 82, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil ● Efrahim Kopel Meniuk, 82, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil ● Avraham Merlin , 61, London, England ● Heshy Mermelstein ● Sara Mermelstein, 91, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Alan Merrill , 69, N.Y., N.Y. ● Rabbi Chaim Mertz, 73, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Baila Rivka Mertzbach, 42, Monsey, N.Y. ● Allyson Mestel-Schapira , 48, Queens, N.Y. ● Rabbi Stanley Michaels, 73, London, England ● Danny Michaelson, 76, London, England ● Jacob Miller ● Miriam Miller , 78, Lakewood, N.J. ● Frederick Miner, 84, Memphis, Tenn. ● Miriam Mintz ● Sara Mishulovin, 89, Los Angeles, Calif. ● Yehudis Mobshevitz, Israel ● Rabbi Nachman Morgan , 60s, Los Angeles, Calif. ● Faiga Morgenstern ● Moshe Moscowitz , 90s, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Stanley and Marilyn Moser , 88, 86, Fort Lee, N.J. ● Tuvia Moses ● Gloria Moskowitz, 88, Philadelphia, Pa. ● Moshe Avraham Moskowitz, 70, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Tammy Mosseri ● Chaya Motchkin , 75, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Yosef Zundel Motzen , 90, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Ezekiel Musleah, 92, Philadelphia, Pa. ● Samuel Myara, Morocco ● Barbara Myers, 82, Philadelphia, Pa. ● Bruce Myers , 78, Paris, France ● Maxine Myers, 84, Maplewood, N.J. ● Shemuel Nassimiha ● Rabbi Yidah Yochonon Neihozer, 45, Monsey, N.Y. ● Rochel Leah Neiman, 81, Brooklyn, N.Y. : Legendary educator of thousands at Beis Rivkah ● Lezer Neuhauser ● Leah Chaya Neuman ● Fiega Newman ● Lorraine Newman ● Isaac Chaimovich Nisanov , 82, Moscow, Russia ● Rabbi Menachem Nissim , 69, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Nisu Pikhasovich Nisuev, 74, Moscow, Russia ● Aaron Nodel, 72, Kfar Chabad, Israel ● Aryeh Norensberg ● Bella Norowitz ● Rabbi Chanoch Rafael Nussbaum, 63, Israel ● Eila Nussbaum, Bnei Brak, Israel ● Hinda Ayala Nussbaum, Israel ● Feliks and Dr. Luzia Ogorodnik , 88, 84, Skokie, Ill. ● Rabbi Dovid Olevski , 70s, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Marvin Oppenheim ● Chanie (Arlene) Orbach ● Moshe Orenstein , 87, Jerusalem, Israel ● Eliezer Ostreicher , 93, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Yaakov Yida Ostreicher, 80, London , England ● Elie Ouakinine, Jean Les Pins, France ● Rabbi Baruch Ouaknine, 62, Paris, France ● Alexander and Fradel Charna (Norma) Pacifico , Lakewood, N.J. ● Leiby Pal, New Square, N.Y. ● Abraham Palatnik, 92, Rio, Brazil ● Louis Palgon ● Elizabeth Paperman ● Leah Parnes ● Richard Passman , 94, Silver Spring, Md. ● Alexis Pavoncello , Rome, Italy ● Emil Peretz, Morocco ● Yamin, Simone and Ari Peretz Peretz , 75, 52, Casablanca, Morocco ● Tamar Peretz-Levi , 49, Lod, Israel ● Rabbi Yosef Hersh and Toba Hersh Perl , 89, 83 ● Rabbi Moshe Chaim Mordechai Perlberg, 59, Lakewood, N.J. : Devoted educator and scholar ● Yaakov Mordechai Per lman ● Rabbi Yaakov Perlow , 89, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Chana Perlstein ● Akiva Petrokovski, 72, Lakewood, N.J. ● Jack Pietruszka ● Roy Pikser, 59, Queens, N.Y. ● Rabbi Avraham Pinter , 70, London, England` ● Nettie Pivovoz ● Marjorie Cerf Platt, 98, Los Angeles , Calif. ● Avrohom Plotkin, 73, Los Angeles, Calif. ● Judith Plotkin-Goldberg, 88, Springfield, Mass. ● Rabbi Yisroel Yechezkel Plutchok , High 70’s, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Stephen Podgursky, 84, Louisville, N.J. ● Adam Pollack ● Baruch Pollack ● Rabbi Eliezer Pollak , 79, Monsey, N.Y. ● Selma Pollak, 90, Farmingham, Mass. ● Chava Rochel (Chavie) Pomerantz, 71, Monsey, N.Y. ● Rabbi Hilel Porges, 49, Kriyas Joel, N.Y. ● Tzvi H irsch and Baila Porush, 52, 52, Jerusalem, Israel ● Avraham Yaakov Posen ● Rabbi Avraham Yaakov Posen, 72, Kiryas Joel, N.Y. ● Rickel Posen, 52, London, England ● Nechama Posner, 89, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Sharon Claire Post, 73, Danbury, Conn. ● Judith Preschel, 60, Teaneck , N.J. ● Fred Pressner, 73 ● Martha Pruce ● Marjorie Pryves, 88, Old Bethpage, N.Y. ● Shmiel Yitzchok Rabi ● Philip Rabin , 80, N.Y., N.Y. ● Nachum Eliezer Rabinovitch, Maale Adumim, Israel ● Harry Rabinowitz ● Rabbi Menachem Mendel Rabinowitz, Lakewood, N.J. ● Osnat Rachamimov, Israel ● Boris Dmitrievich Rafailov , 68, Moscow, Russia ● Solomon Ruvinovich Rafailov, 85, Moscow, Russia ● Stephen and Jane Raitt, 84, 76, Bloomfield, Mich. : Sales executives and career entrepreneurs, communal activists ● Avraham Ezriel Meir Rapaport, 63, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Bernard Rartner , 93, Minneapolis, Minn. ● Larry Rasky , 69, Boston, Mass. ● Chaim Alexander Ratenov, 60, Kiryas Joel, N.Y. ● Ben Raymond ● Rabbi Yehuda Refson , 73, Leeds, England: Senior rabbi in Leeds, England; He served the local Jewish community for 44 years, taught popular ‘Soul Talk’ course ● Lea (Lilly) Reich ● Rabbi Mutty Reich ● Sarah Chana Pessil Reich, 71, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Nesanel Reichman ● Shimon Reinzilber , 97, Beer Sheva, Israel ● Chaim Reisner , 78, Pittsburgh, Pa. ● Rabbi Dovid Don Reiss , 77, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Shabsi Reiss , 89, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Dr. Mark Al len Respler , 66, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Joel Rezven , 74, N.Y., N.Y. ● Judy Richheimer, 70, N.Y., N.Y. ● Larisa Aleksandrovna Riminashvili, 78, Moscow, Russia ● Baila Ringel, 97 ● Hilda Ringel ● Harris Risman, Mass. ● Zishe Ritterman, 54, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Dusia Rivkin , 93, Brooklyn, N.Y. : Chassidic matriarch, leaves hundreds of descendants; A New Orleans ‘Bubby’ who lived in Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Moanna Kakibovna Rizhinashvili, Moscow, Russia ● Rabbi Moshe Rochelson , Jerusalem, Israel ● Rabbi Yisroel Rochlitz, 73, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Alter Mordechai Rochwarger, Lakewood, N.J. ● Estella Rodin-Kamil , 86, Stockholm, Sweden ● Aharon Rokeach , 75, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Meir Rokeach , 78, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Bud Rose, 77, Wellesely, Mass. ● Rabbi Laibel Rosenberg, 84 ● Moshe Leib Rosenberg, 68, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Shimshon Rosenberg , 65, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Shlomo Meir Rosenberg, 72, Israel ● Stanley Rosenberg, 90, West Milford, N.J. : A proud veteran turned family man ● Rabbi Yisroel Menachem Rosenberg , 70, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Sholem Rosenblum, 80, Brooklyn, N.Y. : Devoted to his service of G-d ● Rabbi Yechiel Michel Rosenfeld ● Rabbi Yehuda Michoel Rosenfeld, Israel ● Rabbi Shmuel Rosengarten, 89, Jersualem, Israel ● Rabbi Shmuel Rosengarten ● Herschel Rosenhan ● Abraham Rosenholtz, Conn. ● Shlomo Rosenkranz ● Rabbi Kenneth Rosenman, 80, Texas ● Perry Rosenstein, 94, N.J. ● Bob Rosenthal, 91 ● Jane Rosenthal , 78, N.Y., N.Y. ● Ruchel Rosentzveig, 68, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Avishalom Rosilio, 33, Migdal HaEmek, Israel ● Betty Rotenberg ● Rabbi Aryeh Roth , 91, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Refael Aharon Roth, 72, Bnei Brak, Israel: Rebbe of Shmorei Emunim Chassidic dynasty ● Shlome Roth ● Rabbi Yeshaya Roth , 90, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Yechiel Yosef (YY) Rothschild, 20, London, England ● Ze’ev Rothschild , 63, Lakewood, N.J. ● Dr. Jack Rotstein, 86, Ormond Beach, Fla. ● Reb Avraham Aaron Rubashkin , 92, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Beatrice Rubin, 96, Jersey City, N.J. ● Chaya Rubin, 91, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Meyer Rubin, 96, Manassas, Va. ● Milton Rubin, 92, Monroe, N.Y. X Rabbi Mordechai Dovid Rubin , 95, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Sara Rubin, 97, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Shlomo Rubin, Brooklyn , N.Y. ● Yitzchok Rubin, 66, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Yitzchok Tuvia Rubin, 62, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi David Rubinfeld, London, England ● Rabbi Yehoshua Rubinfeld , 71, Zurich , Switzerland ● Eve Rudin, 103, Philadelphia, Pa. ● Hannah Ruditzky, 88, Johannesburg, South Africa ● Ted Ruskin, 78, Denver, Colo. ● Shmiel (Sidney) Russ , 88, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Gershon Sabol , 64, Monsey, N.Y. ● Miriam Sacks, Jerusalem, Israel ● Eddie Safdie ● Ruth Safrin ● Avraham Sakoun , 35, Paris, France ● Rabbi Moshe Salama, 55, Buenos Aires, Argentina ● Avrah am Salomon ● Gedalya and Genesha Salomon, 89, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Arlettle Samama, France ● Dr. Elliott (Yisroel) Samet , 69, Passaic, N.J. ● Yoel Sandel , 39, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Jeffery Sanderson, 62, Boston, Mass. : The most beautiful neshama’ who simply loved ● Mendel Saull, 69, Baltimore, Md. : Passionate chassid in Baltimore’s Chabad community ● Dora Schachne ● Benjamin Schaeffer, 58, Brooklyn, N.Y. : Brave railway conductor who fought for his right to religious practice ● Harry Scharf , 90, Cleveland, Ohio ● Shifra Scharf, 93, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Tuvia Schauder ● Barbara Schechter ● Rabbi Meyer Scheinberg , 70s, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Herschel Scheiner , 80, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Raphael Elchanan Scheinfeld, 59, Bnei Brak, Israel: Senior emergency services volunteer and helped families who had lost loved ones ● Chaim Schlafrig ● Esther Myriam Schlanger, 56, Paris, Israel ● Menachem Mendel Schleisinger, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Adam Schlesinger , 52, Upstate N.Y., N.Y. ● Gedalya Schmalberg , 64, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Malka Schmeltzer, 74, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Zvi Yehuda Schmidt , 71, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Aharon Leib Schneid ● Shalom Schneider ● Joel Schnur ● Sondra Schrag ● Aliza Schuck ● Morton Schulman ● Vera Schulman ● Izzy Schuman, Los Angeles, Calif. ● Stanley W. Schursterman, 91, Little Neck, N.Y. ● Rabbi Yitzchok Schwardon , 83, Jerusalem, Israel ● Abraham Sch wartz ● Aharon Moshe Schwartz, 80, Jerusalem, Israel ● Alison Schwartz, 29, N.Y., N.Y. ● Rabbi Arish Schwartz , 62, Kiryas Joel, N.Y. ● Avraham Mordechai Schwartz, 64, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Berl Schwartz, 77, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Blima Schwartz, 96, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Chaim Schwartz ● Rabbi Dovid Aaron Schwartz, Montreal, Canada ● Jerry Schwartz ● Ruchel Gitel Schwartz, 75, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Sara (Sura) Schwartz, 96: Survived five concentration camps to rebuild her life ● Prof. Stephen Schwartz, 78, Seattle, Wash. : Renowned pathologist and proud Jew ● Rabbi Yaakov Schwei , 86, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Elaine (Rochel) Schwob, France ● Michele Sciama , 79, Milan, Italy ● Daniel Scully , 69, Las Vegas, Nev. ● Maurice (Moshe) Sebban, Paris, France ● Meyer Sebban, Paris, France ● Goldie Segal ● Blanche Septimus, 103, Five Towns, N.Y. ● Tzipora Shachar, Israel ● Sidney Shamah ● Margarita Shotovna Shamelashvili , 60, Moscow, Russia ● Annie Shapiro, 91, Springfield, Mass. ● Guta Shapiro , 99, Brooklyn, N.Y. : Chassidic matriarch; Survived many struggles in the Soviet Union to establish a large family in America ● Rabbi Nosson Dovid Shapiro, 81, Jerusalem, Israel ● Yossi Shaprio , 71, Lakewood, N.J. ● Klara Sharp ● Paul Sheldon, 79, Long Island , N.Y. ● Lionel Charles Sher, Johannesburg, South Africa ● Lucille Sher, 77, Pretoria, South Africa ● Alan Shestack, 81, Washington, Washington ● Goldie Shifrin , 73, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Frimet Sh midman ● Dovid Aryeh Shor , 66, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Daniel Shore, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Dr. Arthur Shrebin, 90, West Windsor, N.J. ● Chaim Shroot ● Ninel Borisovna Shteinberg , 81, Moscow, Russia ● Steven Shulman, 67, Seattle, Wash. ● Hyman Siegal, 90: Enjoyed his Judaism, taught Leonard Nimoy photography ● Hyman Siegal, 90, Boston, Mass. : Veteran and accountant who loved spending time with his friends and family ● Sidney Siegel , 92, Long Island, N.Y. ● Shmuel Sifri , 82, Haifa, Israel ● Rabbi Avraham Silber, London, England ● Lea Silber ● Milicent Silbermintz , 88, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Aaron Silberstein, 62, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Berl Silberstein, 96, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Ra bbi Yisroel Silberstein, 69, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Bernice Silver , 106, N.Y., N.Y. ● Shilmu Mikhailovich Simailov, 63, Moscow, Russia ● Ovadia Simha ● Larry Singer, 89, Philadelphia, Pa. ● Leibel Singer, 62, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Yehuda Leib Singer, 50’s, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Yisroel Chaim Singer, 53, Monsey, N.Y. ● Giorgio Chaim Sinigaglia, 54, Milan, Italy ● Morton Jay Skirboll, 82, Sarasota, Fla. ● Rievan Slavkin, 85, Commack , N.Y. ● Rabbi Chaim Shaul Small , 87, London, England ● Bayla Yenta Smith ● Bentzion Smith ● Robert Alan Smith, 75, Wilks Barre, Pa. ● Sidney Smith ● Judith Smoke ● Dr. Norton (Binyomin) Sokol , 83, Lakewood, N.J. ● Alvin Solomon, The Bornx, N.Y. ● Melvin Aaron (Mel) Solomon, 83, Rosel and , N.J. ● Marnin Soltes, 76, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Brunella Sonnino, Rome, Italy ● Rachamim Rami Soosi ● Michael Sorkin , 71, N.Y., N.Y. ● Eduard Naftalievich Sosunov, 67, Moscow, Russia ● Bilgo Ilyaevna Sosunova, Moscow, Russia ● Daniel Spector, 68, Memphis, Tenn. ● Jerome Spector , 79, N.Y., N.Y. ● Chana Shulkovna Spektor , 94, Moscow, Russia ● Rabbi Yaakov Yitzchak Spiegel , 88, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Safra Spilman , 78, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Reizy Spira, Monsey, N.Y. ● Meir Zev Spitzer , 95, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Yisrael Spitzer, 32: Known for his diligence and sterling character ● Lillian Sprung ● Pinchos Shlomo Srebro ● Leo Sreebny, 98, Seattle, Wash. X Moshe Stamm, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Shmuel Aharon Starik, 58, Jerusalem, Israel ● Rabbi Chaim Moshe Stauber , 76, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Brandy Steif , Monsey, N.Y. ● E.W Stein , 90, Amsterdam, Netherlands ● Hal Stein , 87, Philadelphia, Pa. ● Avraham Simcha Steinberg, 88, Lakewood, N.J. : Escaped Europe and rose to save Jewish souls, becoming close with Torah giants ● Rabbi Yitzchok Steinberg , 60, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Noel Steinberger, 81, Piermont, Pa. ● Prof. Mark Steiner, 77, Jerusalem, Israel ● Steve Steiner , 75, N.Y., N.Y. ● David Steinmetz ● Blima Stengel ● Esther Stern , 75, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Ira Stern, 60’s, N.Y., N.Y. ● Ze’ev (Willi) Stern , 88, London, England ● Norbet Sternberg ● Rabbi Chaim Moshe Strulovics , 73, Lakewood, N.J. ● Allen Stulberger ● Judy Stulberger ● Rabbi Shimon Susholtz , 84, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rivka Susman, London, England ● Stephen Susman, 79, Houston, Texas ● Dorothy Swartz, 96, Worcestor, Mass. ● Chana Taback, 80, Monsey, N.Y. ● Channa Miriam Tarshish, 71, North Miami Beach, Fla. ● Jack Tarzik , 73, Long Beach, N.Y. ● Rabbi Heshy Taus ● Yeshaya Shalom Teitelbaum, 72, Monsey, N.Y. ● Bernice Teller, 94, Philadelphia, Pa. ● Shaindel Templer, 93, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Sidney J. Tendler, 98, Sun City, Ariz. ● Herman Teper ● Rabbi Zvi Aryeh Leib Tomback, 85, Jerusalem, Israel ● Michel Tordjman , 62, Casablanca, Morocco ● David Toren , 94, N.Y., N.Y. ● Yaakov Torjmane, Paris, France ● Rabbi Masoud Touboul , 60, Paris, France: Beloved Jewish educator in Paris; Principal of French girls school succumbs to coronavirus ● Rabbi Chaim Tubi, Israel ● Golda Tultz’inski, 59, S. Petersburg, Fla. ● Rabbi Chaim Aharon Turtzin, 48, Bnei Brak, Israel: Yeshivah head and loving father of 14 ● Rabbi Yitzchok Tuti, Paris, France ● Rabbi Chaim Yitzchok Twersky, 68, Bnei Brak, Israel: Elder in the Chernobyl Chassidic community ● Rabbi Shimon Tzadok, Bnei Brak, Israel ● Pinchus Tzitronenbaum, 97, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Avraham Tziv, 94, Montreal , Canada ● Reuven Udem, Paterson , N.J. ● Robert Ullian, 75, Boston, Mass. : Passionate and principled, wanted a lasting peace ● Pinchos Boruch Unger, 23, N.Y., N.Y. ● Tedje van der Sluis, 93, Amsterdam, Netherlands ● Aron Veryanskiy ● Oleg Mikhailovich Vivat , Moscow, Russia ● Yechezkel Shraga Wagshal , 95, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Marcia Waitzman , 88, West Orange, N.J. ● Rabbi Aharon Walkin , 54, Lakewood, N.J. ● Rabbi Yitzchak Warman , 91, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Frida Wattenberg , 95, Paris, France ● Lester Wax, 74, Boston, Mass. ● Ron Waxman, 88, Philadelphia, Pa. ● Ari Weichbrod , 43, Lakewood, N.J. ● Rabbi Shmuel Dovid Weichbrod ● Rabbi Refoel Zevulun Weichleder , 36, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Chaim Weil, 88, Lakewood, N.J. ● Rabbi Yosef Weinberg, 63: Yeshivah Dean, committed to Torah learning despite his many challenges ● Hena Chana Weinberger, 97, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Yaakov Mordechai Weinberger , 72, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Yuta Sosa Weinberger, 99, Montreal, Canada ● Mordechai (Mordy) Weiner , 57, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Fay Weingarten ● Esther Kaila Weinstock ● Avraham Gedalia Weintraub ● Robert M. Weintraub , 96, N.Y., N.Y. ● Chava Weisberger, 84, Lakewood, N.J. : Innovative communal leader, dedicated to serving others ● Aharon Weiss ● Rabbi Aharon Moshe Weiss, 93, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Alter Boruch Weiss , 60s, New Square, N.Y. ● Aron Weiss ● Lucille Weiss, 93, Concord, Mass. ● Peter Weiss , 60s, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Esther Weissman ● Chaya Rivky Weisz ● Zelda Weisz ● Leah Weitzberg, 100, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Dr. Robert Harris Weitzman, 79, Linden, N.J. ● Dr. Ray Weitzmann, 78, Philadelphia, Pa. ● Martin Wenick, 80: Fought for Soviet Jews after lengthy career at State Department ● Nechama (Karla) Wertheim ● Rabbi Osher Westheim , 71, Manchester, England ● Cyril Wick , 90, London, England ● Mordechai Mendel Wieder, 90, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Chaya (Helen) Wiesel ● Perel Wiesel , 94, Rechovot, Israel ● Hal Wilner, 64, N.Y., N.Y. ● Irving Winokur, 97, N.J. : Focused on family after serving in WWII ● Rivka Witriol ● Shmuel Wolf, Lakewood, N.J. ● William Wolf, 94, N.Y., N.Y. ● Rabbi Binyomin Tzvi Wolmark, Monsey, N.Y. ● Rabbi Moshe Yehuda Wosner , 80, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Shlomo Elazar (Solomon) Wulliger , 81, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Gavriel Meir Yabra , 55, Buenos Aires, Argentina ● Roberto Yabra , 85, Buenos Aires, Argentina ● Joel Yachzel, Los Angeles, Calif. ● Mikhail Shamilovich Yagunov, 66, Moscow, Russia ● Dovid Meir Yakov, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Yechiel Asafovich Yakubov, 63, Moscow, Russia ● Samuel Iosifovich Yakubovich, 106, Moscow, Russia ● Shirley Yoselovsky ● Barry Young ● Aron Shulem Yunovsky, 48, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rabbi Shaiall Zachariash, 87, Detroit, Mich. ● Rochel Leah Zahler, 84, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Avrohom (Avremy) Zakon, 55, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Shalva Zalfreind, 64, Petach Tikvah, Israel ● Daniel Zane, 94, White Plains, N.Y. ● Valerie Zane, 91, White Plains, N.Y. ● Mira Lvovna Zazerskaya , 78, Moscow, Russia ● Ruth Zehnwirth ● Dovid Tzvi (Hirsch- Hershy) Zellermaier, 68, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Yankel (Jack) Zelmanowitz ● Louis Zendler Ginsburg, Pa. : Synagogue president, pharmacist and matriarch ● Avraham (Abe) Zicherman ● Rabbi Boruch Aharon Zilberman , 63, Montreal, Canada ● Aaron Zilberstein, 62, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Liba Ettel Zilberstein , 102, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Yisroel Zilberstein, 69, Brooklyn, N.Y. ● Rivka Chaya Zimberg ● Altamiro Zimerfogel, 80, Rio, Brazil ● Beny Zlochisty, 58, Mexico: A lifetime dedicated to his community and Israel ● Dr. Jack Steckl er Zoller, 91, New Orleans, La. ● Arlette Zrihen ● Yitzchok Zylberminc , 56, Far Rockaway, N.Y. ●

