On July 30, Toby Elster Essrog of Ruxton at 84. She is survived by children Deborah-Jo Essrog (Jay Dorsch), Michael Neil (Mindy) Essrog and Rena Fran Essrog (Bill Reynolds); sister Thelma Linder; sister-in-law Dr. Shulamith Elster; and grandchildren Samantha Meredith Balakirsky (Matthew Gerson), Amanda Balakirsky and Talia Balakirsky, Daniel (Amy) Dorsch, Joshua (Stephanie Millman) Dorsch, Matthew Dorsch and Emma Dorsch, Adam Engel and Jacob Engel, Joshua Essrog, Isaac Reynolds and Henry Reynolds. She was also Big Bubs to Zev, Haley, Nadav and Ziva. She was predeceased by husband Rabbi Seymour L. Essrog; brothers Rabbi William (Florence) Berkowitz and Rabbi Sheldon Elster; brother-in-law Lee Linder; and parents Frank and Mae Elster.

Contributions may be sent to Adat Chaim Congregation, 10989 Red Run Blvd, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Rabbinical Assembly of America, 3080 Broadway, New York, NY 10027-4670.

Similar Posts: