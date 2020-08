On July 30, Eileen Rita Freedman of Baltimore at 84. She is survived by children Stacey Freedman Sherrill and Dawn (Glenn) Goldberg; sister Susan (Mark) Levi; grandchildren Jared (Jessica) Goldberg, Cameron (Nora) Goldberg, Tyler Goldberg and Jamie Sherrill; great-grandchildren Dylan, Walter and Lennon Goldberg; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Daniel Freedman; sister Sidnee Berger; parents George and Charlotte Smulson; and grandson Michael Freedman.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.

