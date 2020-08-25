On July 29, Richard David Firestone of Ellicott City at 73. He is survived by children Sarah Schneider-Firestone (Matthew Leich) and Lael Schneider-Firestone; brother Howard (Mary Ellen) Firestone; granddaughter Catharine Daniela Leich; and nieces and nephews Robert Firestone, Susan Firestone, John Firestone (Mimi Firestone) and Merissa Schneider-Coppolino. He was predeceased by wife Sherry Schneider and parents Julius and Doris Firestone.
Contributions may be sent to the Maryland Food Bank.
FIRESTONE
On July 29, Richard David Firestone of Ellicott City at 73. He is survived by children Sarah Schneider-Firestone (Matthew Leich) and Lael Schneider-Firestone; brother Howard (Mary Ellen) Firestone; granddaughter Catharine Daniela Leich; and nieces and nephews Robert Firestone, Susan Firestone, John Firestone (Mimi Firestone) and Merissa Schneider-Coppolino. He was predeceased by wife Sherry Schneider and parents Julius and Doris Firestone.