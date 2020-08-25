FIRESTONE

By
Carolyn Conte
-
0

On July 29, Richard David Firestone of Ellicott City at 73. He is survived by children Sarah Schneider-Firestone (Matthew Leich) and Lael Schneider-Firestone; brother Howard (Mary Ellen) Firestone; granddaughter Catharine Daniela Leich; and nieces and nephews Robert Firestone, Susan Firestone, John Firestone (Mimi Firestone) and Merissa Schneider-Coppolino. He was predeceased by wife Sherry Schneider and parents Julius and Doris Firestone.
Contributions may be sent to the Maryland Food Bank.

