On Aug. 2, Leon Fleisher of Baltimore at 92 from cancer. He is survived by his wife Katherine Jacobson; children Deborah Fleisher, Leah Fleisher (Michael Bamat), Dickie Fleisher (Kayo Ishimaru Fleisher), Paula Fleisher (Lucy Bernholz) and Julian Fleisher; and grandchildren Lena Compton and Harry Bernholz. He was predeceased by his brother Raymond Fleisher (Florence) and parents Bertha and Isidor Fleisher.

Contributions can be made to the Leon Fleisher Scholarship Fund at the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University, the ACLU of MD or The Humane Society of the United States.

