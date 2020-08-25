On July 9, Morris L. (Marc) Jacobs of Newtown, Pa., formerly of Baltimore at 71. He is survived by his wife Sandy (nee Voliner) Jacobs, mother Betty (nee Kessler) Jacobs-Keyser, children Allyson Jacobs, Drew (Christine) Jacobs, stepson Scott Kaplan, and sister Dawn (Richard) Zimmerman. He was the much loved Pop Pop of Aiden and Emma Jacobs, adored nephew of Sol (Jan) Kessler, and Fran (Jack Finkelstein) Kessler. He is also survived by his Jacobs-Zimmerman-Kessler nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. He was the son of the late Irvin L. Jacobs and stepson to the late Marvin Keyser. After a lengthy career as a Bio Medical Engineer in the field of

allograft science and orthobiological at Mizzo Orthopaedics, a lab room has been dedicated in his memory for helping to bring to fruition a life-changing technology due to his vision, passion and hard work.

Contributions may be sent to the Covenant Guild, Inc. Mrs. Jacque Ziskind 8509 Snowreath Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.

Similar Posts: