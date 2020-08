On Aug. 1, Carolyn Rosenbloom Kaplan of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., died peacefully at home in BallenIsles at 94. Born Oct. 11, 1926, in Roanoke, Va., she was preceded in death by parents Harry Rosenbloom and Edna Wilhelm Rosenbloom Ullman; brother Maurice Rosenbloom; best friend and honorary sister Alice Rosenbush; eldest son Harry Lee Wolf; former husbands, the late Leon H. Kaplan and A.J. Wolf; grandparents Solomon and Anna Rosenbloom; and aunts and uncles Carroll Rosenbloom, Benjamin and Esther Rosenbloom, I.E. and Flora Rosenbloom, Hesse Rosenbloom, Leon Rosenbloom, Ethel Rosenbloom, Mildred Rosenbloom Meyerowitz Hecht and Rose Rosenbloom. She is survived by children Jonathan Rosenbloom, Daniel and Kris Kaplan and Suzi and Bruce Elman; grandchildren Jennifer Rosenbloom, Asher Rosenbloom, Celia Rosenbloom, Jordan and Julien Rosenbloom, Aryn Ayala Wolf, Samantha Elman, Alyson Elman and Jared Elman; and cousins Rosa Rosenbloom Rasiel, D. Stephen Rosenbloom, April Hope Rosenbloom, Laura Ann Jacobs, Tommy Jacobs, Jonathan Jacobs, Daniel Rosenbloom, Naomi Rosenberg, Sally and Allen Bratman, Dale and Kathleen Rosenbloom and Lucia Rosenbloom.

Contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association 1850 York Rd, D, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093.

