On Aug. 2, Julian Kossow at 87. He was born on Dec. 17, 1932, son of Ellis and Fay Kossow (Bortnick). He married his former spouse in 1955 and had four children: Joe (Lynne) Kossow, Carrie (Mike) Kurutz, Amy (Peter) Ouborg and Anne (Evan) Tager. Over the year,s he became the grandfather to Emily (Jesse), Danny, Carolyn, Robin and Samantha. He has one great-grandchild: Elliot. In 1996 he married Janet Zalman Kossow. He became the stepfather to Ben Polun (Hannah). He was the grandfather to their two children, Max and Lev. He has been a loving brother to his sister Carole (Ron) Fradkin.

Contributions may be sent to Georgetown University Fund a Fellow for Parkinson’s, Office of Advancement, Department Number 0734, Washington, DC 20073.

