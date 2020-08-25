On July 1, Philip S. Marcus of Baltimore at 99. He is survived by his wife Blooma Judith Marcus (née Mazur); children Elaine (Michael) Lowenstein, Joel (Helen) Marcus and Aaron (Nancy) Marcus; grandchildren Dr. Robby (Masha Sarah) Lowenstein, David (Mandi) Lowenstein and Jonathan, Daniel, Jeremy (Alex) and Jennifer Marcus; and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Rabbi Joseph Jacob and Alta Sarah Rivka Marcus and siblings Ethel Shoham and Gilbert, Morris, Herschel and Michael Marcus.

Contributions may be sent to the Ahavas Yisroel charity fund, Bikur Cholim or Hatzalah of Baltimore.

