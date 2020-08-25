On July 29, Stanley Leonard Rodbell of Columbia at 86. He was born April 4, 1934, in Baltimore to Isidore and Sarah Rodbell (née Ginsberg). He is survived by wife Dorothy Lapides Rodbell; sister Barbara Rodbell Kornblatt; brother Franklin Rodbell; children Michael (Kathryn) Peters-Rodbell, Laurence (Shannon) Rodbell and Ally Rodbell; grandchildren Daniel (Elaine) Rodbell, Virginia Peters-Rodbell, Justin Rodbell, Andrew Rodbell, Lauren Rodbell and Matthew Helbig; and his and Dotty’s caregiver Mamina Kaul.
Contributions may be sent to HIAS, 1300 Spring Street, Suite 500, Silver Spring, MD 20910.