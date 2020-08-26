On Aug. 3, Joline K. Sandler (née Kaplan) of Baltimore at 97. She is survived by her loving children Dr. Lawrence Sandler (Marlene Sokoloski-Sandler) and Deborah Sandler; grandchildren Rebecca Sandler (Jayce Flickinger), Lauren Sandler (Chris Kiehne) and Robert Sandler (Gal Katz); and great-grandchildren Nora and Lucy. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert Sandler; siblings Selby Saltz, Helen and Lester Kaplan; and parents Rebecca and Louis Kaplan.

Contributions may be sent to Enoch Pratt Free Library, Dept. of Institutional Advancement, 400 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201 or the charity of your choice.

