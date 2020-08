On July 31, Fred Schwerer of Baltimore at 88. He is survived by wife Eva Schwerer (née Ritser); sons Edward Schwerer and Alan Schwerer (Colleen Nunzio); grandchildren Eddie Schwerer and Courtney Schwerer; and great-grandson Jack Schwerer. He was predeceased by parents Alexander and Elizabeth Schwerer.

Contributions may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21208.

