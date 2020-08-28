Centenarian Veteran Aims to Change the World

When Julian Hyman turned 100 on Aug. 1, he decided that he didn’t want world peace to take another 100 years. So he created a political-social club for seniors called Seniors for a Better Tomorrow.

Hyman, a resident of Blakehurst senior living community in Towson, grew up as a member of Beth Tfiloh Congregation. There, he was taught the importance of family values and caring for one another.

“We all want the same things, every human just wants a family,” he said, echoing his political ideals of unity and equality.

After graduating college, Hyman enlisted in the Army Air Force Ground Support in World War II where he served in the Philippines. When he returned home, he joined the family importation business, traveled the globe, visited diverse cultures and witnessed the births of his three daughters and son.

During this time, he came to the realization that everyone is born the same. “We are all alike. The only difference is how we’re brought up,” he said.

Hyman said he also learned gratitude, hospitality and cross-cultural similarities during this time. “When we’re born, we all have good and bad in us. No exceptions.”

He became so passionate about this fact that he started to write his ideas into a book, “U Can Save the World,” published in 2009. The manifesto outlines why the world is in turmoil and how civilization can come together to live in peace. For example, he advocates for militaries to be disbanded, for countries to solve issues in a world court rather than through war, that the world should be led by a leader who is chosen based on psychological and medical tests and that everyone is taught the same second language.

Hyman’s son, Steve Hyman, said his interest in the movement was piqued when he read his dad’s book. “I have a daughter and some of these things started to resonate,” Steve Hyman said. “Like, if we don’t have a plan for the future, there is not going to be a future. So what do we need to do to sustain the planet? That includes overcrowding, job security, pollution.”

One solution they had is to unite seniors.

Of late, Julian and Steve Hyman have focused the movement on retirees. They proposed the creation of Seniors for a Better Tomorrow at Blakehurst. The senior living community approved its creation and promotion last week.

The club will offer a series of discussions for people to talk about nationality and identity. “And I want people to come up with their own ideas,” Julian Hyman said.

Steve Hyman hopes the club will serve as a model for political empowerment of the elderly.

“A lot of days we push seniors to the side, but we should rely on them and their experience to be part of the conversation,” Steve Hyman said. “Seniors have a powerful voice. This is a mission statement to make sure their voices are heard. You’ve got to solve the problems locally before you can get to a national stage. So we’ll hear the seniors’ voices and then decide how to move forward. It’ll become a political action.”

This is an ideal time to start a group like this, he said, because seniors are quarantined and have time for reflection.

Julian Hyman shared that they want to focus on the success of this club before they spread it to other senior facilities, but they are eager for their group to take off.

So how does this mission relate to the father-son duo’s faith?

“Let’s put it this way,” Julian Hyman sighed. “The book goes into religion and politics. We do not really have these differences. It’s a global mission.”

His son offered a philosophical answer: “It’s funny, Jews were known as messengers all throughout history. This is kind of continuation of that.”If you’d like to get involved or get the book, contact Julian via 410-494-8234. You can also join their Facebook page, UCanSaveOurWorld.

“I donate the book. I don’t sell it. It is a teaching book not an entertaining book. It’s start of a movement to change the world,” Julian Hyman said.

And he is keen to do this quickly because “I don’t have a lot of time left!”

