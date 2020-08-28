Upcoming Ner Tamid Series Explores Inspirational Music

Ner Tamid will start a new program next week called “Music that Inspires,” according to the synagogue’s Rabbi Yisrael Motzen.

“The thinking behind this program has been that it’s been well documented that our ability to think, focus and concentrate during this time has been severely impacted,” Motzen said, adding that people’s “emotions are kind’ve expanding, and I feel that people are a lot more emotional.”

The Music that Inspires series will bring in guest speakers including journalists, teachers of mysticism and educators to talk about music from the Jewish perspective and how people can grow through their emotions and the spread of music during these times, Motzen said.

