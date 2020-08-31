Video: Jewish Federation of Howard County sends off shaliach Shay Rubinstein

The Jewish Federation of Howard County bid adieu to Shay Rubinstein, its shaliach (Israeli emissary) Aug. 18.

Rubinstein recorded and posted this video of the Federation’s trustee, Robert Hurwitz, who blew the shofar for him as a goodbye.

Posted by Shay Rubinstein Shaliach on Sunday, August 23, 2020

Because of the pandemic and limited socialization abilities, the Federation will not have another shaliach until late summer 2021.

However, in the meantime, Rubinstein will continue to host live Israel Café sessions from Israel, including virtual tours of local Israeli hotspots.

For the past two years, Rubinstein worked on behalf of the Federation, as well as with synagogues, preschools, religious schools, youth groups and other organizations to create and promote Israel-related programs for the local community.

He told the Federation on his about page that “To me, being a shaliach means representing my country and the Israeli public to the Jewish community here, inviting community members to become more familiar with Israel, and reinforcing the connection between Israelis and American Jews. It’s also important to me to have a personal connection with the community, creating relationships with families and community members.”

Similar Posts: