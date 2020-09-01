On Aug. 6, Ronald E. Kahn at 76. He is survived by loving wife Jane Ann Kahn (née Frank); children Wendy (Eric) Espeland and Daniel (Marni) Kahn; brother Martin (Carole) Kahn; and grandchildren Jakob, Ben, Eathan and Hannah Espeland and Aidan and Aviva Kahn. He was predeceased by parents Herbert and Bertha Kahn.
Contributions may be sent to KSDS Scholarship Fund or Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Pikesville, MD 21208.
KAHN
