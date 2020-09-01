On Aug. 17, Virginia Lee Kremer Levin of Baltimore at 96. She was predeceased by beloved husband Cyril Levin and parents H. Mortimer Kremer and Sylvia Fine Kremer. She is survived by loving children Edward (Cheri Wyron) Levin and Ellen Levin (Bruce) Taylor; cherished grandchildren Paul (Carly) Levin, Benjamin Levin, Martin (Cristin) Taylor, Ross (Emily) Taylor, Julie (Benjamin) Schultz and Lisa Taylor; and eight adored great-grandchildren.
Contributions may be sent to Har Sinai Oheb Shalom Congregation, 7310 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD, 21208.
