On Aug. 7, Clara Phillipson of Baltimore at 95. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by sister Patricia Pearlman; parents Rose Levi Phillipson and Isaac Phillipson; and foster family Harry Steinberg and Ann Steinberg.
Contributions may be sent to Maryland Food Bank, PO Box 17369, Baltimore, MD 21297.
PHILLIPSON
