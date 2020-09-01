PHILLIPSON

On Aug. 7, Clara Phillipson of Baltimore at 95. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by sister Patricia Pearlman; parents Rose Levi Phillipson and Isaac Phillipson; and foster family Harry Steinberg and Ann Steinberg.
Contributions may be sent to Maryland Food Bank, PO Box 17369, Baltimore, MD 21297.

