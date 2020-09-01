On Aug. 11, Bluma Z. Saks, beloved wife of the late Jacob Saks, both Holocaust survivors, at 96. She is survived by children Morris (Marsha) Saks and William (Ellen) Saks; grandchildren Karen (Todd) Shrager, Michelle (Marshall) Davis, Kenneth (Elise) Saks and Aaron (Dina) Saks; great-grandchildren Brendan and Zachary Shrager, Ian, Grant and Carly Davis and Joshua, Gabriella, Julia, Noah, Talia and Mira Saks. She was predeceased by siblings Sally Saks, Eric Yerzy and four others that perished in the Holocaust and parents Herczko and Hudessa Yerzy.

Contributions may be sent to Ner Tamid Congregation, 6214 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 or to the charity of your choice.

