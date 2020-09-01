On Aug. 17, Frances Diane Schwartz (née Levin), beloved daughter of Sylvan and Ethel Levin. She was born in Baltimore in 1929. “Faiga Dinah” was adored by daughters Dr. Terry Schwartz (Rabbi Jonathan Perlman), Mindy (Tom) Barr, and Emily McEntee (Paul Rothman); cherished by her grandchildren Matt Barr (Jessica Dwyer-Moss), Erica (Ian) Goodridge, Alex Jones (Ashley Koon), Dr. Katie Barr (Dr. Chi Chan), Dr. Maggie Jones, Megan Barr (Clint Raver), Sam Rothman, Yoel Perlman (Jessica Falk Perlman) and Hannan Perlman (Adi Sampson Perlman); and by her great-grandchildren Evelyn, Remi, Ma’ayan and Be’eri. She is survived by sisters Marcia Glickman and Rhona Levin. Called Gramdawg by friends and family, she is remembered for her devotion to family (especially her grandchildren) and dear friends (Helena, Amelie and Barbara), her wicked sense of humor and her notorious adages. She was an avid reader, history buff, crossword puzzle maven, stylish dresser and master of her iPad. She was preceded in death by beloved husband of 56 years Arnold and her closest friends Claire and Shirley.

Donations may be made to her favorite charities, Hospice of Cincinnati (hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate/) and Freestore Foodbank (freestorefoodbank.org).

Similar Posts: