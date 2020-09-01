YIFRAH

On July 29, Dianne W. Yifrah (née Wienger) of Columbia at 77. She is survived by children Yoram Yifrah and Daniella (Shimi) Ben-Attar; sister Murrie Burgan; and grandchildren Maayan Ben-Attar, Adva Ben-Attar and Ro’ee Ben-Attar. She was predeceased by husband Avram Yifrah; and parents Reuben and Mae Weinger.
Contributions may be sent to the Lubavitch Center of Howard County, 770 Howes Lane, Columbia, MD 21044.

