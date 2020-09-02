Beth El Congregation to host two upcoming virtual concerts

Beth El Congregation is preparing for a pair of virtual concerts for the start of September.

The Seth Kibel Trio, featuring Seth Kibel, Michael Raitzyk and Ed Hrybyk, will perform Sept. 2 as part of the synagogue’s First Wednesdays Concert series.

Seven days later, on Sept. 9, Beth El will virtually host Jewish Joys and Sorrows: A Concert of High Holy Day Music, featuring performances by pianist Daniel Weiser, violinists Emmanuel Borowsky and Darragh Fitzgerald, violist Radhames Santos, cellist Frances Borowsky and, on the clarinet, Eyal Bor, Beth El’s director of education and director of the Rabbi Mark G. Loeb Center For Life Long Learning.

Bor described Seth Kibel Trio’s music as a mix of “klezmer, liturgical Jewish classical hits and American stage.” Bor predicted that the concert’s audience would come away with their spirits lifted, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It will be a happy, … joyful, upbeat, energetic evening,” Bor said.

Bor expected that the Jewish Joys and Sorrows concert would strike a noticeably different tone, and he noted that it was intended as an opportunity for “reflection, and [to] prepare yourself for the coming Jewish holidays.”

