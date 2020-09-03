Chabad of Hunt Valley to offer shofar blowing

While many might lose opportunities to celebrate the High Holidays in the way they’re accustomed to this year, Chabad of Hunt Valley will hold an outdoor shofar blowing service on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 4:30 p.m. in Oregon Ridge Park.

The event is open and free to all, with no membership required. It will last under ten minutes and also include prayers for the well-being of all humanity.

Nuchie Zirkind of Chabad of Hunt Valley explained that they want to welcome everyone to participate.

“Our goal is to lower the barriers of entry, and to encourage each and every Jewish person to actively participate in the observances of Rosh Hashanah,” she said. “This year, that means bringing a Rosh Hashanah service to a location where people can safely participate and making it free of charge as many in our community are hurting financially now.”

Rabbi Shalom Zirkind of Chabad Hunt Valley shared the sentiment.

“Chabad of Hunt Valley has always prioritized making Judaism available to all. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this has taken on a whole new meaning, but our mission to serve everyone remains the same,” he said.

For those not able to leave their home, Chabad of Hunt Valley offers Rosh Hashanah-at-Home kits. These include a holiday guide, a machzor prayerbook, candles and traditional Rosh Hashanah treats including apples, honey and challah. Chabad of Hunt Valley will also be hosting their regular traditional High Holiday service, Sept. 19 and Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. at an outdoor tent at the Zirkind residence on Padonia Road.

For more information about this ceremony contact Rabbi Shalom Zirknd at 410-240-3023 and [email protected], or visit www.Jewishhuntvalley.com. You can find more services at Chabad.org/HighHolidayServices.

Similar Posts: