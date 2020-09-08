Theodore Levin was born, raised and lived his whole life in Baltimore. He was the son of Herman and Jean Levin. He married (the late) Estelle Rofsky (Levin) in 1966. He is survived by daughters Paula Levin-Alcorn (Bob) and Laura Lampel (Dave) and grandchildren Jenna, Dahlia and Ian Alcorn and Lindsey and Seth Lampel. He is the brother of Lester Levin and the late Lois Berman. He had many loving friends and family members.

Contributions may be sent to Defenders of Animal Rights (Phoenix, MD) or Central Scholarship (Owings Mills, MD).

