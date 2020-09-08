On Aug. 18, Judy Rudo of Baltimore at 76. She loved life. Her family was the center of her universe, and she enriched the lives of everyone she met with her warm nature and genuine compassion. She had a passion for traveling and explored places around the world that most people only get to see through pictures in a magazine. She is survived by husband Stanley Rudo; daughters Jamie Kleeman (Kevin Cummings) and Kim (Larry) Zuckerman; sister Barbara (late Harry T.) Kellman; grandchildren Ashley Kleeman, Taylor Kleeman, Brett Kleeman, Brooke Popel and Chase Popel; and sons-in-law Adam Kleeman and Rick Popel. She was predeceased by siblings Sylvia (Barry) Lubman and Barry Carp and parents Betty and Jerome Carp.

Contributions may be sent to the Alvin & Lois Lapidus Cancer Institute at Sinai. Please mail donations to: Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215. Be sure to indicate that your gift is for the Cancer Institute. You may also give online at lifebridgehealth.org/development/Champions

ofCare.aspx, or by contacting the Department of Development [email protected] or 410-601-4438.

