On Aug. 18, Annette Schonfeld (née Smith), beloved wife of the late Jerry Schonfeld, at 86. She was the devoted mother of Steve (Beth Hochwarth) Schonfeld, Karen (Chayim) Stern and Joe (Lorri) Schonfeld. She was loved by grandchildren Ben Stern, Erica (Nathan) Hyman, Talia Stern, Zoe Schonfeld, Torie (Travis) Wright and Adena Schonfeld, and she was affectionately known as Bubby-G by her three great-grandchildren Akiva, Meir and Sara Hyman. She is also survived by sister-in-law Gerry Smith, as well as many loving cousins, nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Additionally, she leaves behind her closest friends of almost 70 years, Judy and Hershel Goldman. The youngest of four children, she was predeceased by sisters Sylvia (late Melvin) Anoff and Mindy (late Ernie) Laufer and brother Bernie Smith. She was the devoted daughter of the late Paul B. and Kate (Rosenberg) Smith. She lived her entire life in Baltimore and was proud of the city of her birth and her “Bawlmer” accent. She was active for many years at the Moses Montefiore Emunath Israel Woodmoor Hebrew Congregation, serving multiple times as Sisterhood president and having the distinction of serving as the congregation’s first female vice president.

Contributions may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209.

