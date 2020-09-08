— On Aug. 19, Allan Barry Shapiro of Owings Mills at 69. He was a good man who left his family too early, and the rock who steered them through several tragedies. A devoted husband, a kind father and a loyal friend on whom many relied. He is survived by wife Diane Shapiro; son Michael (Miriam) Shapiro; grandchildren Masha Shapiro, Perl Shapiro, Asher Shapiro and Adina Shapiro; brother Richard “Ricky” (Nancy) Shapiro; and sisters Donna Beth Joy Shapiro (Fred Shoken) and Mindy Shapiro (Alan Mendelsohn). He was predeceased by sister Sharon Shapiro and daughter Stephanie Shapiro. He began his career as a CPA in public accounting. His public accounting work included car dealerships as clients, which led him into the auto industry. He spent over 30 years of his career as the controller and CFO of several new car dealerships. He enjoyed fingerstyle guitar, classic rock, golfing, personal finance and his grandchildren.

Contributions may be sent to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater DC-MD Chapter, 1800 M Street, NW, Suite B50 North, Washington, DC 20036.

