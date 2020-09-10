Israeli Orioles player Dean Kremer dominates New York Yankees

Orioles star Dean Kremer, the first Israeli to be drafted by a major league baseball team, dominated the Yankees in Baltimore for the first win of his career Sept. 6.

Kremer outdid New York‘s two-time All-Star Masahiro Tanaka for 66 innings. He lost, one hit and one run, but recorded seven strikeouts, including Yankees lead hitter DJ LeMahieu, leader Luke Voit and veteran Brett Gardner, according to the Jerusalem Post.