On Aug. 25, Ted Levin of Baltimore at 80. He is survived by his children Laura (Dave) Lampel and Paula Levin-Alcorn (Bob Alcorn); brother Lester (Linda) Levin; and grandchildren Jenna Alcorn, Seth Lampel, Dahlia Alcorn, Lindsey Lampel and Ian Alcorn. He was predeceased by his loving wife Estelle Levin (née Rofsky); sister Lois (David) Berman; and parents Jean and Herman Levin. He loved his family, his faith and his many friends at Springhouse of Pikesville. He was a Baltimore native and an avid fan of the Orioles, Ravens and a good corned beef sandwich.

Contributions may be sent to Defenders of Animal Rights Inc., 14412 Old York Road, Phoenix, MD 21131 or Central Scholarship, 6 Park Center Court, Suite 211, Owings Mills, MD 21117.

