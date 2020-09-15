On Aug. 25, Ted Levin of Baltimore at 80. He is survived by his children Laura (Dave) Lampel and Paula Levin-Alcorn (Bob Alcorn); brother Lester (Linda) Levin; and grandchildren Jenna Alcorn, Seth Lampel, Dahlia Alcorn, Lindsey Lampel and Ian Alcorn. He was predeceased by his loving wife Estelle Levin (née Rofsky); sister Lois (David) Berman; and parents Jean and Herman Levin. He loved his family, his faith and his many friends at Springhouse of Pikesville. He was a Baltimore native and an avid fan of the Orioles, Ravens and a good corned beef sandwich.
Contributions may be sent to Defenders of Animal Rights Inc., 14412 Old York Road, Phoenix, MD 21131 or Central Scholarship, 6 Park Center Court, Suite 211, Owings Mills, MD 21117.
LEVIN
On Aug. 25, Ted Levin of Baltimore at 80. He is survived by his children Laura (Dave) Lampel and Paula Levin-Alcorn (Bob Alcorn); brother Lester (Linda) Levin; and grandchildren Jenna Alcorn, Seth Lampel, Dahlia Alcorn, Lindsey Lampel and Ian Alcorn. He was predeceased by his loving wife Estelle Levin (née Rofsky); sister Lois (David) Berman; and parents Jean and Herman Levin. He loved his family, his faith and his many friends at Springhouse of Pikesville. He was a Baltimore native and an avid fan of the Orioles, Ravens and a good corned beef sandwich.