Tobey Lisker Lintz (née Fisher) at 92. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Lisker and the late Harvey Lintz; loving mother of Carri (Philip) Milch, Pamela (Steven) Feinberg and Steven (David Hunenberg) Lisker; loving Mama Tobe of Jason (Gina) Milch, Mindy (David) Monkarsh and Jessica (Rob) Greffenius; adored great-grandmother of Ben, Sam and Josie Milch, Madison and Jordyn Monkarsh and Will and Anna Greffenius; devoted daughter of the late George and the late Bessie Fisher; cherished sister of the late Bernice “Neicy” (late Perry) Levenstein and the late Lawrence (Sandi) Fisher; dear companion of the late Abe King.

Contributions may be made to Tri-Con Child Care Center, 425 Laurel Ave., #B, Highland Park, IL 60035 or Jewish Family Services of Buffalo & Erie County, 70 Barker St. Buffalo, NY 14209.

