On Aug. 24, Miriam Magat (née Trieger) of Baltimore. Beloved wife of the late Claude Magat, both Holocaust survivors. She is survived by her children Gail (Dr. Scott) Millison and Dr. Aaron (Allison) Magat; siblings Ruth (late David) Diamond and Sidney (Dana) Trieger; grandchildren Stephanie Coppel, Brad (Rebecca) Millison and Jordan, Joshua and Cole Magat; great-grandchildren Charles and Georgia Coppel; and devoted friend Howard Pierce.
Contributions may be sent to Itineris Baltimore.
MAGAT
