On Aug. 22, Michael Monias, MD, of Annapolis and Pikesville at 92. He is survived by wife Libby Monias (née Rotman); children Helen (Daniel) Feuermann, Jonathan (Jacqueline) Monias, Daniel (Lynn) Monias and Anna Monias (Gordon Hyman); grandchildren Yoel (Nitzan) Feuermann, Avner (Lotem) Feuermann, Dina Feuermann, Rachel Monias and Benjamin Monias; and great-grandson Yannai Feuermann. He was predeceased by parents Isidore and Anna Monias. He served proudly in the U.S. Army and retired as a major in 1964. He will be remembered fondly as an amazing father, grandfather, physician and friend.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.

