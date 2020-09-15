— Rabbi Marvin Pachino of Jerusalem, Israel, formerly of Baltimore, is survived by his beloved wife Judy (Danoff) Pachino; daughters Dina (Edward) Alper, Chava (Marc) Kurtz and Yocheved (Abe) Rappaport; 21 adoring grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; brother Hersh Pachino; and sister Roz Shenker.
He was predeceased by his son Zev Pachino; brother-in-law Allan Shenker; and parents Sylvia and Al Pachino.
PACHINO
