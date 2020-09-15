On Aug. 24, Kathryn Lee Ressin (née Miller) of Owings Mills at 83. She is survived by her husband Louis Ressin; sons Robert (Michelle) Ressin, Terry (Jody) Ressin and Larry (Kris) Ressin; granddaughters Amanda, Lindsey, Cori, Kaitlyn and Kylie; and great-grandchildren Sadie and Dylan. She was predeceased by her brother Thomas Ratliff and parents Robert and Inez Miller.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.

