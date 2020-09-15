On Aug. 22, Dr. Alan Rosenfeld of Port St. Lucie, Fla., at 79. He is survived by his sons Richard (Meghan) Rosenfeld, Michael (Pam) Rosenfeld and Jeffrey (Leslie) Rosenfeld; brother Harvey (Sharon) Rosenfeld; brother-in-law Stephen Gandel; and grandchildren Matthew Rosenfeld, Sam Rosenfeld, Erin Rosenfeld, Ethan Rosenfeld and Sadie Rosenfeld. He was predeceased by his sister Barbara Gandel and parents Sidney and Fay Rosenfeld.

Contributions may be sent to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.

