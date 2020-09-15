On Aug. 24, Gloria Carol Savadow of Baltimore at 78. She is survived by her siblings Laura Savadow (Samuel Pope Jr.), Richard Savadow (Susan Brodie) and Bruce Savadow; niece Erica Savadow-Pope; nephews David Savadow-Pope and Eric Savadow; and great-nephew Tyson Pope. She was predeceased by her parents Esther and Victor Savadow. She was always very committed to the students she counseled at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, to whom she tried very hard to give a large variety of experiences. She also had a great love of music, theater and travel, which also included many, many visits to the National Parks. She always very proudly considered herself a “hiker,” even in her own neighborhood, where she loved to go out on very long walks regularly.

Contributions may be sent to National Park Foundation, 1500 K St. NW, Suite 700, Washington, D.C. 20005, or Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. 21093.

