This fall, JVC challenges your casserole-making skills

If you have some downtime between now and Thanksgiving, you might consider taking up the gauntlet that Jewish Volunteer Connection has thrown down by making a casserole for those in need.

JVC’s Casserole Challenge, a part of their monthly Live with Purpose program, has its end date set for Dec. 3. According to the JVC website, as many as 400 casseroles were donated by volunteers last year, and the group hopes for even more this year. The casseroles are expected to go to groups like Living Classrooms and St. Francis Neighborhood Center.

In the Live with Purpose program, volunteers purchase the materials they will need for that month’s project from the JVC for a nominal cost, said Ashley Pressman, executive director of JVC.

“For $18 for supplies for one project each month,” Pressman said, “or you can sign up for the subscription for $180, and every month you’ll get supplies for that month’s project.”

Drop-off locations include the Weinberg Park Heights JCC, the Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC, LifeBridge Health & Fitness and the Downtown Baltimore JCC.

