Baltimore Hebrew Congregation renames its Rosh Hashanah service, moves it online

Normally, BHC’s Rosh Hashanah service is called ‘Rosh Hashanah Under the Stars,’ and it is held outdoors, where worshippers congregate together.

But this year, due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19, BHC is moving its service online and renaming it “Rosh Hashanah Under Your Stars,” said BHC’s Rabbi Elissa Sachs-Kohen. The idea is that participants will login to their devices while outside their own homes to try to recreate this unique type of worship service.

“People will gather outside,” said Sachs-Kohen, “but they’ll be watching the service, which is an outdoor service, but we won’t be using the same outdoor space.”

All are welcome, and no fee or cost is attached, Sachs-Kohen added. The BHC website states it is scheduled to begin September 18 at 6 p.m.

