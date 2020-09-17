TOT SHABBAT

By
JT Staff
-
0
Courtesy of the Louise D. and Morton J. Macks Center for Jewish Education

The Louise D. and Morton J. Macks Center for Jewish Education and PJ Library held a physically distanced, yet socially together, Tot Shabbat at Meadowood Park, Sept. 4.

Similar Posts:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here