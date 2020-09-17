Diller Teen Awards now accepting applications

The Diller Teen Tikkun Olam Awards recognize up to 15 Jewish teens who are outstanding leaders in community service with awards of $36,000 each.

Teens aged 13-19 who serve in a leadership role, identify as Jewish and are U.S. residents may apply.

The financial award can be used as a scholarship, with funds sent directly to a university if the recipient so chooses. It can also be used toward philanthropic work. Some recipients choose to direct some of the funds toward their philanthropy, and some toward their education, according to dillerteenawards.org.

To choose winners, there is an extensive evaluation process with Review and Selection Committees with about 85 volunteers. Reviewers use an evaluation system that focuses on current, demonstrated leadership, commitment and community service impact. Each application is read by multiple evaluators, and their scores determine which applications continue on to semifinalist and finalist rounds. Finalists are then reviewed by the Selection Committee, and awardees are selected at a committee meeting led by the committee co-chairs.

Applications are due Jan. 8, 2021. Awardees will be announced by the end of June of 2021.

