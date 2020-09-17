JVC’s Bunches of Lunches provide food security

Interested in helping to fight against local food insecurity? Jewish Volunteer Connection’s Bunches of Lunches program is looking for your help to provide good meals to those in need, with upcoming drop-off dates currently scheduled for Sept. 24 at Beth Tfiloh Congregation and Oct. 5 at Beth El Congregation.

“Bunches of Lunches is a partnership that we’ve done with Krieger Schechter Day School for many years,” said Ashley Pressman, executive director of JVC. “Once a month, students would come home with a bag, and they were asked to bring an additional lunch the next day, and then those lunches were again sent to [shelters] for folks who come into the shelter” for dinner.

When the pandemic began in April, JVC decided to make Bunches of Lunches community wide, Pressman said. During the first week of the expanded program, JVC expected to get around 200 meals from participants. In actuality, they received 1,900.

“So it just really touched a chord with people,” Pressman said. She is grateful for all the help, as there is “such a critical need right now, for people experiencing homelessness and for people who have a home, but who are food insecure.”

The JVC is currently “closing in on 20,000 meals donated,” Pressman said. The clients of their partners have come to depend on these meals. She added that she has been inspired by all the people who have donated these meals, and by stories of people creating assembly lines in their homes to make them.

